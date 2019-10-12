Marshall and Hallsville went five sets on the volleyball court Friday where the Ladycats eventually walked away with the win.
Hallsville took the first two sets with scores of 25-15, 25-20 before Marshall won the next two, 25-18, 25-21, to force a fifth set where Hallsville won 15-7.
Hallsville is now 25-12 overall and 8-1 in district play. Marshall is 16-17 overall and 3-6 against district opponents.
Ayden McDermott led her team with 17 kills, had six digs and two aces. Cassidy Cole had 15 kills and five aces.
Riley Rodriguez had 11 kills while Chloe Ferrill had eight digs. Ashley Jones finished with 49 assists, 12 kills and seven digs.
Marshall’s Jordan Terry had 13 kills while Chloe Buchanan had 20 digs.
The Lady Mavericks are slated to play host to Nacogdoches Tuesday while the Ladycats will travel to Jacksonville.