HALLSVILLE – Marshall and Hallsville’s volleyball teams had two close sets Tuesday night before the Ladycats went on to win the final two sets handily, defeating the Lady Mavs in four sets. Hallsville won the first game 25-22. Marshall then took game two 25-20 before falling 25-10 in game three and 25-9 in game four.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 14-12 while Hallsville is 17-12. Both teams are 1-1 in district play.
“In the third and fourth sets, our serving definitely came on more aggressive and I feel like we got them out of their system a lot more than in sets one and two,” Hallsville head volleyball coach Cara Collum said. “I think our offensive efficiency picked up, particularly in the last set and was pretty low in set two. We took care of more opportunities when we had them and won more battles at the net as well. I feel like in the first couple sets, the battles at the net were being won by them but then we started to win those battles a little more.”
“In the second set, even in the first set, the girls really played together,” Marshall head coach Kayla Green said. I think we got a little satisfied with the win in the second set and we lost sight of our goal,” Marshall head coach Kayla Green said. “We lost focus and couldn’t pull it back. It’s tough.”
Hallsville’s Cassidy Cole led her team in kills with 14, adding eight digs and two blocks. Ayden McDermott had eight kills and four aces. Riley Rodriguez had six kills. Ashley Jones had 34 assists, seven kills and five digs. Emma Rogers had four aces and 11 serving points.
A ball hit by Hallsville sailed out of bounds to give the Lady Mavs the first lead of the game. The next point also went in their favor to make it 2-0 before the Ladycats go on the scoreboard to make it 2-1. McDermott went for the kill but Mahogani Wilson was there for the block to give Marshall a 7-4 lead. The next three points went to Hallsville, tying the game up a 7-7. Marshall jumped back to a two-point lead before Cassidy Cole slammed the ball down for a kill. That was followed by a kill from Emily Hill to put her team back up by two points. Cole had another kill to bring it within one point, shortly before the Ladycats tied it up and took their first lead of the game.
Hallsville spread its lead to 15-11 and forced Marshall to call timeout. After the timeout, Riley Rodriguez added a couple points that led to the Ladycats taking an 18-12 lead. The Lady Mavs chipped away at Hallsville’s lead, cutting it down to 21-19. Rodriguez then tacked on another point to put her team just one point away from winning the first set. The Lady Mavs had something to say about that however, as the next two points went in their favor. That was as close as Marshall came to winning the first set as the Ladycats came away with the 25-22 win.
Hallsville jumped to an early lead in the second set and spread it to a 5-1 lead. Like in the first game, the second game saw the Lady Mavs chip away at Hallsville’s lead and they found themselves tied at 7-7 with the Ladycats before taking their first lead of the set. That lead was short-lived however, as Hallsville regained the lead. Another Kill from Cole, followed by a kill from Jones led to Hallsville taking a 16-11 lead. Moments later, the Ladycats were unable to return Marshall’s serve. That gave the point to the Lady Mavs and making the score 18-16 and forcing Hallsville to call timeout. The first two points after the timeout went to Marshall and tied the game up at 18. The ball bounced back-and-forth between each side of the net before sailing out of bounds to put the Lady Mavs back on top, 19-18. Moments later, Marshall jumped to a 24-20 lead, just one point away from winning the set. The ball rolled at the top of the net and fell on Hallsville’s side to give the final point to Marshall with a score of 25-20.
Marshall scored the first point of the third game but the next three went in favor of Hallsville before the Lady Mavs tied it up at 3-3 then jumped to a 7-5 lead. Hallsville quickly turned the tables and took a 12-8 lead and forced Marshall to call timeout. After the timeout, the Ladycat built a double-digit lead, 18-8. A kill from Cole spread her team’s lead to 22-10 and that was followed by another kill from Jones and led to Hallsville taking the game three win with a final score of 25-10.
The fourth set started off with a kill from Cole. That led to the Ladycats taking a 9-0 lead. A serve into the net gave the Lady Mavs their first point of the set. Hallsville remained in the driver’s seat when a kill from McDermott made gave her team a 20-9 lead.
Marshall returns to action Friday at Nacogdoches.
Hallsville will play host to Jacksonville on Friday.