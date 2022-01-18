HALLSVILLE – Catherine Warford scored 20 points and also pulled down the 500th rebound of her varsity career to help lead Hallsville to a 74-36 win over Longview Tuesday night.
The Ladycats are now 4-3 in district play while Longview is 1-6 against district opponents.
“We’ve been working on moving the ball a lot more and we’ve been working on our transition game,” Ladycats head basketball coach Holly Long said. “I was really proud of how we started executing what we we’ve been working on in practice and now it’s starting to translate to the game.”
Warford pulled down 10 rebounds to go along with her 20 points. Aubrey Marjason scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds to join Warford with a double-double. Faith Baliraine was close to joining them with a double-double as she had nine points and 11 rebounds. Rylie Manshack scored eight points while Teagan Hill and Heather Brown each finished the night with six points.
Journee Fairchild led the Lady Lobos in scoring with 10 points. Next in line was Latavia Bailey with eight. T’Asia McGee tossed in seven points while Kayla Lewis came away with six points.
Warford rebounded her own missed shot and dropped it in for the first two points of the game. Heather Brown found Owens on a fast break to give the Ladycats a 4-0 lead. Fairchild’s layup put the Lady Lobos on the scoreboard before Owens found Baliraine on the in-bounds pass for the assist. Marjason added to Hallsville’s lead with a shot from beyond the arc. That forced Longview to call its first timeout as Hallsville led 9-2 with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter.
After the timeout, Marjason found Warford for the assist. A layup from Manshack gave the Ladycats their first double-digit lead of the night. Eristia Owens picked off a pass and took it the other way for a layup, making the score 15-3 and forcing another Longview timeout with 1:53 left in the quarter. Hallsville continued adding to its lead. Owens found Hill for the assist before Manshack came up with a steal and layup.
That made the score 20-3 heading into the second quarter.
Marjason scored the first bucket of the second quarter before Fairchild drained a three. Moments later, the game was paused for a brief moment after Warford pulled down her 500th varsity-career rebound. After the moment of celebration, Warford found Baliraine on a bounce pass for the assist. A Longview three made the score 27-13. Moments later, Heather Brown drained a three to give Hallsville a 20-point lead. Fairchild made a trip to the line and Paris tossed in a field goal to make the halftime score 35-16.
Fairchild scored the first points of the second half. Warford went 2-for-2 from the line and knocked down a jumper. Lewis drained a pair of threes but Hallsville continued to pour it on. A bucket from Baliraine gave the Ladycats a 50-26 lead. Manshack and Hill each had a layup to give Hallsville a 30-point lead. A free throw from Baliraine and a field goal from Marjason made the score 61-30 after three quarters.
Hallsville kept it on cruise control in the fourth quarter and continued its dominance as it built a 70-35 lead. Hailey Brown drained a long two. Warford then scored the final points of the game, making the final score 74-36 and setting a season high for the Ladycats.
The Ladycats are slated to return to action Friday when they travel to Mount Pleasant. The Lady Lobos have a bye Friday and will play host to Mount Pleasant Tuesday.