Marshall’s softball team scored one run in the bottom of the first inning but it turned out to be the only run the Lady Mavs would score all night as they fell to the Hallsville Ladycats in a 10-1 final.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 17-6 and 1-1 in district play, while Hallsville is 13-4-1 overall and 2-0 against district opponents.
The Lady Mavs scored one run on five hits. Maggie Truelove went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and scored one run. Caitlyn Ellenburg was also 2-for-3 with one RBI. MaKayla Johnson reached on a double. Adriana Vences took the loss, pitching all seven innings where she allowed 10 runs 12 hits and struck out seven batters.
Hallsville came up with 12 hits. Mallory Pyle homered and reached on two errors. She finished the night with three runs. Danyelle Molina got the win from the circle as she allowed just one run on five hits and struck out two batters. Jaydin Ainsworth reached on a single, a double, had two RBI and scored two runs. Anaee Ramirez had one hit with one RBI and scored one run. Taylor Freeman singled and her courtesy runner, Lily Soto, scored one run. Emma Black had a two-RBI double. Abby Thomas reached on two singles and an error and scored one run. Kammie Walker doubled and scored one run.
“Danyelle did a great job on the mound, coming out and throwing that,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said. “That’s big time for her. Then offensively, we just put balls in play, came in ready to hit and that’s what it takes. We kind of started off slow against Whitehouse but we came out ready the first inning. Every single one of them hit and I got to get kids in. I’m proud of them. I’m proud of them as a whole. This is a great group.”
“Today was just weird for a lack of a better word. Everything just seemed weird. People were different. I don’t know if it’s because we were playing Hallsville or because we’re on spring break. I don’t know what to chalk our weirdness up to but everything was kind of off. We’ve had solid defense probably the last 10 games and that was definitely not the case today, which is weird for us. I think the weirdness spread like wildfire from top to bottom of our lineup and on the field. I hate that it happened because I think Nana (Adriana Vences) pitched a really good second two-thirds of that game, really hit her spots but we just didn’t execute on the defensive end but I did tell them, ‘You’re not going to beat anyone in our district 1-0. You’ve got to put in more than one run. So we’re going to work on the controlling the controllables and fixing what we can and playing our game. We really didn’t play our game tonight.”
Ainsworth led off the game with a single to left field. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Molly Danna. Ainsworth ran in from third base on an RBI single from Ramirez to draw first blood. Ramirez was then brought home on Pyle’s two-run homer that sailed over the right-field wall, giving the Ladycats a 3-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first inning.
Truelove reached on a leadoff double. She was brought home a couple batters later when Ellenburg brought her home on an RBI double to put the Lady Mavs on the scoreboard. That was the only run of the inning as the two teams headed to the second with Hallsville leading 3-1.
Thomas led off the top of the second with a single up the middle. She made it to third on a double from Walker. They were each brought home on an RBI double from Ainsworth who stole third before running home the rest of the way to spread the Ladycats’ lead to 6-1 to bring it to the bottom of the second where the Lady Mavs went three up, three down.
With two outs, Freeman singled before her courtesy runner, Soto, came in and made her way around the bases to score the only run of the top of third inning. Truelove beat the throw to first to lead off the third with a single. She was thrown out on a double play, forcing the Lady Mavs to go scoreless heading into the fourth inning with Hallsville leading 7-1.
Marshall held Hallsville scoreless for the first time in the top of the fourth inning. In the bottom half, Buchanan reached on a standup double with one out before Elizabeth Palmer was walked but the Lady Mavs were unable to capitalize and turn into runs as the score remained 7-1 heading into the fifth inning.
Pyle reached with an error before taking advantage of another Marshall error and finding her way home. Abby Dunagan singled with two outs. Walker reached on an error and that put both runners into scoring position. A 4-3 groundout ended the inning and kept the Ladycats from adding to their lead.
Two outs were on the board when Lily was walked and Pyle reached on an error.
That was quickly followed by another error on the same play to allow two Ladycats to get into scoring position. They were each brought home on a two-run double from Freeman.
Her courtesy runner, Black, made her to third on a single from Thomas. Vences struck out the next batter to close the top of the sixth.
Caitlyn Ellenburg led off with a single but that led to a double play for the first two outs.
The next out came on a line drive to the short stop to bring it to the seventh inning where both teams went three up, three down as the Ladycats came away with a 10-1 victory.
The Lady Mavericks are scheduled to return to action Tuesday in Whitehouse, while the Ladycats are scheduled to take on John Tyler on the road.