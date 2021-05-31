The UIL announced the pairings for the state softball tournament on Sunday morning.
Hallsville (27-6-1) will face Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) in the Class 5A semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday.
Hallsville is in the state tournament for the third time, also going in 2001 and 2015. This is the fourth trip for Barbers Hill, also going in 2006, 2014 and 2018. Barbers Hill has won 35 consecutive games.
The Lady Eagles had only allowed seven total runs in their previous 34 games before a 6-5 win over Montgomery Lake Creek in the regional finals on Thursday.
Hallsville advanced with a sweep of Lucas Lovejoy — 3-1, 17-4.
Georgetown (27-5-1) and Aledo (28-7) are in the other 5A semifinal. The 5A final will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bullard (32-5) will take on Liberty (31-7) in the Class 4A semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Both teams had long winning streaks come to an end in the regional finals. Bullard had won 17 straight before falling to Aubrey, 4-3, in Game 2 of the series. The Lady Panthers came back with a 12-4 win in Game 3. Liberty had 17 consecutive wins before losing to Lake Belton, 3-2, in Game 1 of the regional finals. Liberty came back with wins of 8-3 and 5-4.
Bullard will play in the UIL state tournament for the first time, while Liberty is making its second trip. The other time for Liberty at state was 2018 and ended in a state title for the Lady Panthers.
Iowa Park (39-1) and Corpus Christi Calallen (32-8) are in the other 4A semifinal. The 4A final will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Rains (37-1) will play Bishop (31-3-2) in the Class 4A semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Rains’ only loss this season as to Class 5A Forney.
Rains is in the state tournament for the third straight time. The LadyCats made it in 2018, won in 2019 and then there wasn’t a tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19. This is Bishop’s first state appearance.
Diboll (33-5) will take on Holliday (38-2) in the other 3A semifinal. Both teams are headed to the state tournament for the first time.
The Class 3A final will be at 1 p.m. Thursday.