GRAND SALINE — Harleton’s girls basketball team had quite the challenge Thursday night when it took on No. 1-ranked Martin’s Mill in the Class 2A area round of the playoffs where the Lady Mustangs looked to add to their 113-game-winning streak.
In the end, they did just that with a 93-25 win over the Ladycats, whose season came to an end with a final record of 23-9 after going 8-4 in district play.
Martin’s Mill advances to the third round with a record of 36-0.
Lauren Garrett led the Ladycats in scoring with 11 points. Tyler Mobley was next in line with six and Katelynn Smith had five. Kailey Wright, Kathryn George and Amber Hitt all finished the game with one point apiece.
Jada Celsur led the game in scoring with 30 points. Abbie Orrick was next in line with 18. Mia Nixon scored nine while Kalie Dunavant and Libby Rigers each tossed in eight points. Riley Jackson recorded seven points and Jessie Camacho was right behind her with six, followed by Kylee Lookabaugh with five. Katelyn Dunavant and Kenzie Cross each finished the night with one point.
It only took a few seconds for the Lady Mustangs to score when Kalie Dunavant banked in a shot on a layup to draw first blood. Celsur launched a three from the corner and another from the top of the key to make the score 8-0. A layup from Orrick gave the Lady Mustangs a 10-0 lead. Smith put the Ladycats on the scoreboard by going 1-of-2 from the free throw line. That made the score 14-1. The Lady Mustangs followed that up with a two, then a three to spread their lead to 19-1 and forced Harleton to call timeout with 4:07 remaining. A pair of free throws gave Martin’s Mill a 20-point lead. The Lady Mustangs continued its dominance and spread its lead to 29-1 heading into the second quarter.
Smith scored the first points of the second quarter on a layup to make it 29-3. That was followed by a three from Orrick and a two from Camacho to make it a 34-3 score. The Lady Mustangs continued to pour it on. George added a free throw for Harleton before Kalie Dunavant added a three to make it a 45-4 lead. Moments later, with the clock ticking Garrett launched a three from the top of the key at the buzzer to make the score 55-10 at the half.
The second half started with a three from Celsur. That was followed by a shot down low from Orrick to give Martin’s Mill a 50-point lead.
Celsur drained another three to give her team a 61-point lead.
The Lady Mustangs held the Ladycats scoreless in the third quarter as the two teams entered the fourth quarter with a score of 71-10.
Garrett ended Harleton’s scoreless streak with a three to start the fourth quarter, before adding another one. That made the score 73-16.
Mobley banked in a shot off the glass on a layup. Zahria Jackson found Mobley for the assist to make the score 82-20.
Smith went 2-for-2 from the foul line with about a minute left.
Hitt added a free throw to make the score 92-25. The Lady Mustangs added the final point of the game from the line to seal up their 114th straight win in a 93-25 final.