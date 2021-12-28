HALLSVILLE – Hallsville’s girls basketball team went 1-1 on the final day of its Holiday Classic to finish its annual tournament at 3-1. The Ladycats fell to Tyler Legacy on Tuesday 59-26 before defeating Elysian Fields 73-15.
Ladycats head coach Holly Long said she believes the tournament helps prepare her team for the remainder of district play.
“Anytime we can get some games coming back from Christmas is a blessing, getting a chance for the girls to compete, running up and down the floor,” Long said. “I think it helps our communication and it gives our kids an opportunity, coming off the break to dust off some of those cobwebs.”
Rylie Manshack and Aubrey Marjason each recorded 13 points to lead Hallsville in scoring. McKenzie Reese was next in line with 11 while Mariah Williams scored seven. Eristia Owens, Teagan Hill and Catherine Warford all scored six points apiece. Faith Bailraine tossed in five points. Heather Brown finished the game with four and Kamiyah White came away with two.
Marjason started the game off with a three. She added another bucket in between a pair of Manshack shots. That made the score 9-0 and forced Elysian Fields to call its first timeout with 5:07 left in the first quarter. Sipes put the Lady Jackets on the scoreboard with a long two, making the score 15-2. A three from Williams made the score 18-2 after the first quarter.
Bailey Smith was Elysian Fields’ leading scorer with four points. Emma Carrington, Kyleigh Griffin, Jazlyn Spencer and Miranda Woods all scored two points each while Camryn Lovell tossed in one point.
The second quarter led off with a bucket from Owens and another from Marjason to give the Ladycats their first 20-point lead of the game. Smith knocked down a jumper. Woods hit a jumper between two buckets from Manshack. Hallsville continued adding to its lead as a pair of free throws from White made the score 38-8. EF scored the final points of the first half when Griffin banked in a shot off the glass to make the halftime score 42-10.
The first points of the second half came on an old-fashioned three-point play from Bailraine. That was the start of a 17-0 run. Spencer tossed in a jumper with about 30 second left in the third quarter. The Lady Jackets tacked on a free throw moments later to make the score 60-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
Carrington scored the first points of the fourth quarter but that turned out to be the Lady Jackets’ final points of the game. Manshack came away with an and-one on the other end and the Ladycats followed that up with 10 more points to seal up the 73-15 win.
Hallsville is set to return to action Friday when it plays host to Van and will open up district play at home against Marshall. Elysian Fields will travel to West Rusk Friday.
“We’re back, 100-percent healthy, ready to hit the next few games in district play, starting next week.”