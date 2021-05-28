Hallsville softball has followed a “Set Apart” motto throughout the 2021 season.
It has definitely set itself apart as the Class 5A Region II champion. Now, the Ladycats are hoping to make program history with the first state championship after joining their 2001 and 2015 UIL state final four counterparts.
Red & Charline McCombs Field on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin will host a pair of UIL 5A state semifinal matchups at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday June 4 and the classification’s title game at 4 p.m on Saturday June 5. What stands in Hallsville’s way is either Aledo or Justin Northwest from Region I, Region III champ Barbers Hill, and either Georgetown or Leander from Region IV.
Hallsville pulled out a tight 3-1 game one win against Lucas Lovejoy in Whitehouse on Wednesday to take the early series lead, but head softball coach Kayla Whatley craved a stronger performance in Thursday’s game two. Her team stepped up to the plate and did just that in a 17-4 six-inning run-rule victory in Rockwall.
“Kids who are 100 percent committed to the process, what we were doing, and what we started back in January,” Whatley said of who deserved credit for wrapping up an impressive regional final series sweep. “You’ve got to have goals, and this has definitely been in every speech that we have of where we’re going and what we’re working toward.”
The 2021 senior class has played an important role for Hallsville this season. Third baseman Anahi Ramirez, pitcher and hitter Maddie Melton, second baseman Abby Dunagan and centerfielder Hailey Medrano may have graduated from their high school on Friday, but Whatley gets another chance to work with them going into state and in up to two games once the Ladycats arrive in Austin next week.
“I’ve got four kids on the field that will leave a pretty big hole for us next year,” said Whatley. “And more so, who they are as people. They each mean something completely different to the team and that’s a really big factor.”
Hallsville has done a little bit of everything to improve to 9-0 in the current postseason, so it will be ready for the challenges at state. The Ladycats showed in the regional final that they can win tight games down the stretch and dominate the next night. And even though their last four playoff advancements were via multi-game series, they have experience going into the win-or-go-home state semifinal and state championship games from the bi-district round against Jacksonville.
“I know they’re never going to give up,” Whatley said of her strong confidence in the team’s players. “That’s all I can ask for.”
The constant reminder to never take anything for granted comes from the disappointment of COVID-19 causing an early end to the 2020 season. Whatley not only wants her Hallsville players to make the most of the opportunity at state next week, but also to play for the 2020 seniors who didn’t get to finish their final high school campaign.
“The group of seniors that I had last year were incredible and they are the ones who really got this rolling,” said Whatley. “Their leadership in those years is what helped these seniors and juniors get to where they are today.”
“For these kids [this year] to come and do it for themselves but also for that group of seniors that got stuff taken away from them, it’s incredible. I’d like to see them enjoy every moment. I just want them to have fun and trust their talents because that’s what gotten them this far. I want them to be able to soak everything in and go play the game they love.”