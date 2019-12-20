Hallsville is slated to tip off its Holiday Classic for the fifth straight year this year. The annual tournament features girls basketball teams from around the country as on Friday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 28.
“In the past we brought in 24-25 but because of the way Christmas falls this year we’re only bringing in 15 teams,” Hallsville girls head basketball coach Holly Long said. “I think it’s really gotten us a lot of recognition from people around the area. It shows off our facilities. It brings in a crowd and helps out some of the local business. It gives them a little business for lunch and dinner and kind of helps them out that way. Community-wise, we’ve had quite a few people show up and watch them play. We get Little Dribblers and junior high kids up here because they’re not playing at that time. It’s been really good.”
The action will begin Friday at 9 a.m. with Longview going head-to-head with Marshall in the Coliseum while Pine Tree battles Carthage in Gym 1. Then at 10:30 a.m., Jasper will go up against Daingerfield in the Coliseum while Lindale takes on Gilmer in Gym 1 and Tyler Lee goes up against Kilgore in Gym 2. The Ladycats will play their first game of the tournament a noon when they play against Greenville in Coliseum while Mineola and Pleasant Grove go at it. Marshall will play its second game at noon vs. Kilgore and Hallsville will play its second game against Tyler Lee at 4:30 p.m. On Friday, Hallsville will take on Gilmer at 10:30 a.m. in the Coliseum before Marshall takes on Pleasant Grove at noon in the Coliseum. Hallsville’s final game of the Holiday Classic is slated for 3 p.m. in the Coliseum against Carthage, right before Marshall’s final game in the Coliseum against Mount Pleasant.
“I’m hoping to get some extra wins over the break against some tougher teams just to help us with that flow right in the middle of district and get us in the right competitive mindset during the break,” Long said.
“It’s good that after the long break, we get an opportunity to play some more games,” Marshall head coach Eric Woods said. “We have some very tough competition against Longview and Pleasant Grove but at the end of the day, for our young ladies, it’s going to continue to build their confidence but also their camaraderie and their sisterhood among one another. Part of it isn’t how good you are but how tight you are. Are you a close-knit group? Do you trust each other? Are you willing to work hard for each other? You’re going to have adverse situations, just like last night. You got into the game and there was about a two or three-minute period where things weren’t going our way. We didn’t handle it the best way and it resulted us in not making good plays and potentially cost us the game but I told them if we learn from those experiences, not only in basketball but in life, to be successful.”
The Ladycats will enter the tournament with a losing record but Long said her team is better than what their record shows.
“I don’t think that really reflects the quality of the program we have right now,” she said. “There hasn’t been a team that we’ve played this year that did not go to the playoffs last year. Every team we’ve played this year was a playoff team. We played Mineola and they went to regionals, Martinsville that won state. We opened up against Lufkin for district. We played Red Oak that went three rounds deep last year. We’ve played a very tough preseason schedule to get us ready for district. I think we’re ready. I feel like we’re continuing to grow in the direction we need to grow.”