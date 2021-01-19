Sulphur Springs grabbed an early lead and never fell behind on Tuesday, defeating the Marshall Lady Mavericks, 45-27, at home. The Lady Mavs are now 4-4 in district play while the Lady Cats are 6-3.
“It’s a lot of different things,” Marshall head girls basketball coach Eric Woods said when asked factors contributed to his team’s loss. “It’s a lack of focus, a lack of effort. We came out very casual and I guess we came out with the expectation that they were going to take it easy on us or hand it to us or let us play comfortably and they didn’t. Hats off to coach (Brittney) Tisdell and their players. They were focused and they came out and executed and they took it to us from the start of the game. We never rebounded.”
Trinity Jacobs and Katelynn Jones each came away with five points to lead Marshall in scoring. Jackairi Blacknell and Jordan Terry each tossed in four points. Serenity Jackson, Asia Smith, Are’Anna Gill and Michaela Haaland each recorded two points. Alyssa Helton finished the ight with one point.
Nylah Lindley was the Lady Cats’ leading scorer with 21 points. Next in line was Kenzie Willis with 11 and Bre’Asia Ivery with nine. Addisyn Wall scored three points and Addyson Lamb had one.
Ivery knocked down a three from in front of Marshall’s bench to score the first points of the game. Lindley added a three of her own to double the Lady Cats’ lead to 6-0. Jordan Terry put Marshall on the board. Moments later, Jones drained a three to put the Lady Mavs within one point. Wall then scored her first points of the night and that was followed by points from Lindley and Willis as Marshall called timeout trailing 12-5. Jones knocked down a shot and Sulphur Springs hit two shots before the end of the first quarter, making the score 16-7 heading to the second.
The first points of the second quarter came about midway through the quarter when Lindley knocked down a long two. The Lady Cats got the ball back before Lindley rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two points, giving Sulphur Springs a 20-7, forcing Marshall to call timeout with 3:40 remaining in the first half. Lindley threw up a jumper that resulted in nothing but net to make it a 22-7 score. Terry then knocked down a long two and Gill tossed in a two to cut Marshall’s deficit to 11 points. Ivery knocked down a jumper to score the final points of the first half, making the halftime score 24-11.
Willis went 2-for-2 from the line to score the first points of the second half. Ivery picked off a pass and took the ball the other way for a layup. A couple possessions later, she banked in another layup off the glass to put her team up by 19 points. Another Sulpur Springs layup was followed by a bucket from Haaland and a three from Jacobs. That was followed by a two and a three from Lindley to give the Lady Cats their largest lead of the night up until that point, 37-16, as the two teams entered the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter started off with an and-one from Willis. Blacknell knocked down a jumper on the other end but the Lady Cats responded with another two from Willis. Helton went to the foul line where she made her first before watching her second shot roll in and out. Asia Smith’s foot was on the three-point line when she drained a long two to make the score 42-21. Blacknell made both free throws on her next trip to the line and Jacobs scored from inside the paint to make the score 43-25 with 3:32 remaining. Jackson threw up a tear drop that splashed into the net.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday when it takes on the Hallsville Ladycats on the road. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
“The focus is really just us,” Woods said when asked what his team will be focused on in preparation of Hallsville. “We’re talented enough to compete with every team out there and I think we’ve shown that in the first round. We played each team, I believe to five or six points. It was always a one or two-possession game in every one of our games. For us, it’s about our mental focus, our attitude and our commitment to working each and every day to getting better. One of the things we must do is we’ve got to be a better shooting team. We’ve got to be able to shoot the ball from the outside more consistently.”
The Lady Mavs will play host the Longview Lady Lobos Saturday. Action will begin with the JV at noon and the varsity will immediately follow.