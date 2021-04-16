Sulphur Springs poured on 12 runs in the fifth inning as the rain also poured in to dampen senior night for Marshall’s softball team as the Ladycats defeated the Lady Mavs 13-0. Marshall now holds a district record of 4-7.
Caitlyn Ellenburg and Maggie Truelove each went 1-for-2. Maddie Sallee reached on a walk. Adriana Vences pitched the first four-and-two-thirds innings where she allowed eight runs on three hits and struck out seven batters. She was replaced by Ellenburg for the last two outs.
The Ladycats had five hits on the night. Nylah Lindley went 2-for-3 with two triples, one hit-by-pitch and three runs. Grace Magnuson reached on two walks and scored two runs. Addison was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, one run and two RBI. Parris Pickett reached on a hit-by-pitch and a walk and scored one run. Jadyn Harpers and Addison DeSmet scored two runs each as Nicole Higgins and Matti Smith each crossed home plate for another run apiece. Crimson Bryant got the win from the circle as she pitched all five innings, allowed no runs on two hits and struck out 14 batters.
Lindley led off the game with a standup triple. She took advantage of a passed ball to score the first run of the night. That was the only run of the first inning for the Ladycats. The bottom half of the inning saw Truelove single with one out but that was followed by Bryant’s second and third strikeouts to end the inning as Sulphur Springs led 1-0 after 1.
Bryan led off the second inning with a single but was thrown out a batter later when Higgins reached on a fielder’s choice before advancing to second. DeSmet reached on a walk but the Lady Mavs forced the final two outs to keep it a one-run game. The bottom of the second saw the Lady Mavs go three up, three down as Bryant added three more strikeouts to bring her total to six in just the first two innings as Marshall trailed 1-0.
Vences brought her strike total to four in the third inning to force Sulphur Springs to go three up, three down. Sallee reached on a walk to lead off the bottom of the third. Two batters later, Caitlyn Ellenburg reached on a single. However, that was the closes the Lady Mavs came to scoring their first run of the game as they trailed 1-0 after three innings. Bryant sent the ball up the middle on line drive for the one-out single in the top of the fourth. Bryant’s courtesy runner took second on a wild pitch but a popup in the infield ended the top of the inning. Bryant added yet another three strikeouts to force Marshall to go three up, three down yet again.
The Ladycats batted around in the fifth inning as the misty rain made it difficult for the Lady Mavs. DeSmet led off with a walk before Lindley reached on a hit-by-pitch. DeSmet scored on a wild pitch. Harper reached after a strikeout was dropped by the catcher and Lindley scored her second run of the game. Harper made her way to third. Megnuson reached on a walk before taking second to put two runners into scoring position. Another walk put Caddell on and loaded the bases. A pair of wild pitches allowed Harper then Megnuson to score, making it a 5-0 ballgame. Bryant’s sacrifice scored Caddell. Pickett reached on a hit-by-pitch. DeSmet was walked and that loaded the bases. Another wild pitch scored Higgins. Another walk put Smith on base and loaded the bases yet again. The Lady Mavs then turned to Caitlyn Ellenburg in the circle. A base-clearing, three-RBI triple from Lindley gave Sulphur Springs a 10-0 lead. She scored on a passed ball. Caddell brought home a pair of runs on a base-clearing double, making the score 13-0.
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday on the road against the Hallsville Ladycats. Sulphur Springs will play host to Pine Tree.