HALLSVILLE — Makayla Menchue homered, Kammie Walker, Danyelle Molina and Mallory Pyle all had extra base hits and the Hallsville Ladycats rallied for a 10-8 win to complete a Class 5A bi-district sweep of Nacogdoches on Thursday at Ladycat Field.
Nacogdoches scored four runs in the top of the first inning, and kept that lead until the bottom of the fourth when the Ladycats pushed four runs across to knot the score at 4-4.
The Lady Dragons tacked on a run in the top of the fifth, but Hallsville scored five in the fifth. After Nac pushed three across in the sixth to make it a 9-8 contest, the Ladycats scored an insurance run in the bottom of the frame and made it stand.
Hope Miles started in the circle for Hallsville and worked four innings. She struck out four, walked two and allowed one earned run. Molina fanned five with a couple of walks, giving up three earned runs in three innings.
Walker tripled and drove in a run. Molina doubled and plated one run and Pyle had a double. Jaryn Nelson had two hits, Addison Dollahite two hits and an RBI and Miles one RBI.
Sha’Riah Wade homered twice and drove in four runs from the top of the lineup in the loss for Nacogdoches. L.T. Garrett added a home run, and Ja’Aira Fletcher tripled and doubled. Garrett drove in three runs.