Marshall and Hallsville’s girls basketball teams went head-to-head Tuesday as the two Harrison County teams battled until the end to keep their perfect district record intact. In the end, it was the Ladycats who came out on top in a 49-46 final. Hallsville is now 3-0 in district play while Marshall is 2-1.
“I’m going to say it right now – they’ve grown as a team and they’ve grown as a program,” Hallsville girls head basketball coach Holly Long said of the Lady Mavs. “I’m very impressed with their level of play right now.”
Long added she’s proud of how her team battled.
“Today was probably not our prettiest game but I do like our intensity,” Long added. “I think we stayed together. I think we put the ball in the people’s hands that we needed to at the end of the game. So I was proud of them for that.”
Even though his team wasn’t able to pull off the win, Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said he’s proud of his team for not giving up in the contest.
“The main takeaway is the fight,” Woods said. “I’ve seen our team make some growth in trusting each other and being willing to make the next right play and just know they’re good enough. I think for so long, they believed that they weren’t good enough. So being able to compete with some of the better teams in our district is helping us grow and helping us grow the belief within ourselves.”
Baylie Perkins was Hallsville’s leading scorer with 15 points. Mallory Pyle was behind her with 12 and Catherine Warford scored 10. Aubrey Marjason scored four points while Abbi Fischer and Laikyn Smith scored three points each and Makayla Menchue finished with two points.
Katelynn Jones scored 13 points to lead Marshall in scoring. Serenity Jackson scored 10 and Jordan Terry tossed in eight points. Diamond Smith and Are’Anna Gill each finished with six points as Raela Spratling came away with three points.
Laikyn Smith dished it off to Warford who scored the first points of the game. Marshall got on the scoreboard with a free throw before Gill’s layup gave the Lady Mavs their first lead at 3-2. A bucket from Jackson spread the lead to 5-2 but Perkins launched a shot from beyond the arc and tied the game up at 5-5. Pyle added a layup a possession before going 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. Pyle scored on another layup before Perkins drained a three to give the Ladycats a 13-5 lead. Spratling hit a three to score the last points of the first quarter to make it 13-8 heading into the second.
Jackson knocked down a three at the start of the second quarter to make it a two-point game. Marjason gave Hallsville some breathing room with a pair of foul shots and Perkins added to that with a three that hit nothing but net. Baliraine added three points with an and-one to put the Ladycats up 21-11. Diamond Smith drained a three and Jones had an assist to go along with four free throws on two trips to the foul line. Terry threw up a shot from down low to put Marshall within two points, 26-22. Jones then drained a jumper to cut it back down to a two-point game. Jones found Terry in the paint for an assist to tie the game up at 26 apiece with about 45 seconds until halftime. Hallsville added one more bucket to go into the break leading 28-26.
Jones threw up a shot that banked in off the glass for the first points of the game to tie it up at 28. The two teams exchanged buckets and the game was tied at 30 before Laikyn Smith drained a three. That was followed by Perkins finding Pyle for the assist to give Hallsville a 35-30 lead. The teams continued going back-and-forth as Jackson drained a three to cut Marshall’s deficit to two points and Jones then tied it up at 37-37 with a jumper. After a timeout, Perkins drained a three to put her team up by three. Gill brought Hallsville’s lead back down to one point with a pair of free throws. Those were the final points of the third quarter as Hallsville led 40-39 heading into the fourth.
Marjason scored the first points of the fourth quarter to go up 42-39. Diamond smith tied it up with a three and Jackson put her team back in front with a layup. Menchue hit a jumper to knot it back up at 44. Pyle connected with Warford for the assist to break the tie in favor of Hallsville. Warford added a jumper to spread Marshall’s lead to 48-44 with 57.3 seconds remaining. Gill tossed up a shot that banked off the glass for two, making the score 48-46, Hallsville. Hallsville missed a shot that was rebounded by Marshall with 32 seconds. The Lady Mavs were unable to come up with a bucket and Hallsville pulled down the rebound. Pyle went to the free throw line with six seconds left where she made the first but missed the second, making the final score 49-46.
Marshall is scheduled to play host to Kilgore Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and Carthage on Friday, Jan. 2 at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Mavs will return to district action on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Longview. Hallsville is slated to take a break from district and travel to Van on Tuesday. The Ladycats’ next district game is slated for Jan. 5 at Pine Tree.