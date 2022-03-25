HALLSVILLE — Hallsville’s softball team celebrated senior night early with an 18-4 win over Harrison County rival Marshall Friday night. Hallsville advances to 14-7-1 overall and 4-1 in district play. Marshall is now 9-13-2 overall and 1-4 against district opponents.
Hallsville scored its 18 runs on 12 hits. Mallory Pyle reached on two errors, one walk, one single and scored two runs. Sara Houston went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and a triple. She scored three runs and had three RBI. Makayla Menchue reached on a walk, a tripole and scored one run. Jaryn Nelson went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBI and two runs. Miley Stovall reached on an error, a walk and homered. Kammie Walker reached on a single, a walk and scored two runs. Hope Miles went 1-for-3 with a triple. Lily Soto was 2-for-2 with a walk, one RBI and three runs. Pami Ah Quin reached on an error, scored one run and had two RBI. Miles was the winning pitcher as she threw the first three innings, allowing three runs on three hits.
Maggie Truelove reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Tierrani Johnson was walked twice, tripled, scored one run and had one RBI. Claire Godwin doubled and scored one run. Lauren Minatrea singled and had one RBI. Bri Theus went 2-for-2 with one RBI. Ava Burke reached on a walk and scored one run.
The game led off with a hit-by-pitch to put Truelove on base. She reached second when Caitlyn Ellenburg was thrown out. Johnson then reached on a walk to give the Lady Mavs two runners on base. Ally Roberson reached on a fielder’s choice as Johnson was thrown out and Truelove reached third, giving Marsahll runners on the corners with two outs. Minatrea came up with the first hit of the game to score Truelove on an RBI single. Theus was walked and that loaded the bases with two outs. A fly ball to right field forced the Lady Mavs to leave the bases loaded leading 1-0.
Hallsville batted around in the bottom of the first, scoring nine runs on five hits and eight errors. Houston reached with a one-out-standup double in the bottom of the first. She took third on a wild pitch. Menchue reached on a walk, putting two Ladycats on base. The two runners were brought home on a two-run triple by Nelson to give the Ladycats their first lead. Nelson ran home to score when Stovall reached on an error. Danyelle Molina came in as a courtesy runner for Stovall. Walker singled before stealing second. A walk put Soto on first and loaded the bases for the Ladycats. Milina was brought home when Ah Quin reached on an error. A passed ball then allowed Walker to score. A second passed ball allowed Soto to score. An error allowed Pyle to reach first and scored Ah Quin. Pyle then made her way around to third base. Houston’s RBI single scored Pyle. A standup RBI triple from Menchue brought Houston home That gave Hallsville a 9-1 lead heading into the second inning.
Rusk reached on an error and made her way around to third on a pair of 5-3 groundouts. That was followed by a 6-3 groundout to end the inning as the Lasdy Mavs were unable to add a run.
Hallsville batted around yet again in the second inning. Stovall reached on a four-pitch walk to lead off the bottom of the second. Walker reached on the second straight walk. Both runners advanced into scoring position. Miles hit the ball into shallow-right field for the two-RBI double. Miles then made her way to third. Bella Sawyers came in as a courtesy runner for Miles and made her way home on an RBI single from Soto. Houston then hit a two-RBI triple to give the Ladycats a 14-1 lead. Nelson singled before being brought home on a two-run homer from Stovall. That gave Hallsville a 17-1 lead.
Johnson was walked for the second time when she led off the top of the third. Godwin brought her home on an RBI double. Jakari Blacknell came in as a courtesy runner for Godwin and reached third base when Minatrea reached on a fielder’s choice. Blacknell was brought home on an RBI single by Theus. That put Marshall within 14 runs.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Soto stretched a double into a triple. She was brought home on an RBI sacrifice by Ah Quin. That made the score 18-3 heading into the top of the fourth.
Burke reached on a walk and advanced to second base. The next two batters were retired. Johnson’s RBI triple scored Burke. That made the score 18-4 heading to the bottom half of the inning where the Lady Mavs forced the Ladycats to go three up, three down for the only time of the night. The two teams entered the fifth inning where Hallsville led Marshall 18-4.
Theus reached on a one-out single before taking second on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch allowed Thomas to reach third with two outs but a third strike ended the game as Hallsville won 18-4.
Hallsville is scheduled to return to action Tuesday on the road against the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. Marshall will play host to the Longview Lady Lobos.