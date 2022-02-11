Hallsville’s Lakin Pennington and Lauren Thomas each scored two goals while Laren Pyle and Sophia Ziesemer each added a goal of their own in an effort to help lead the Ladycats to a 6-0 win over the Lady Mavericks in a Harrison County matchup at Maverick Stadium Friday.
Hallsville is now 4-1 in district play while the Lady Mavs are in search for their first district win a record of 0-4.
It took less than two minutes for the Ladycats to get on the scoreboard. Pennington broke loose and sent the ball into the net the 38:06 left in the first half to give Hallsville a 1-0 lead.
Moments later, the ball got past Marshall defenders before Thomas chased it down and kicked it in for the second goal of the night, giving the Ladycats a 2-0 lead with 29:49 on the clock.
The Ladycats threatened to score again before goalie Palina Betancourt made the save. Another close call occurred with just under 10 minutes left when the ricocheted off the cross bar over Betancourt’s head.
The Lady Mavs moved the ball deep into Hallsville territory with about six minutes to play in the first half but the Ladycats cleared it out and brought it down to the other side of the field. That led to Ziesemer knocking it in for Hallsville’s third goal of the night with 4:25 left before halftime. That made the score 3-0 at the half.
Like in the first half, it took Hallsville little time to score in the second half. Also like the first half, Pennington scored the first goal of the second half, this one coming with about 37:20 remaining, making the score 4-0.
Marshall threatened to score with just less than 29 minutes remaining but Hallsville once again regained control and took it down the other where Anahy Santander made the save for the Lady Mavs.
Pyle broke loose and sent the ball into the back of the net to spread Hallsville’s lead to 5-0 with just under 21 minutes to play.
Marshall’s goalie dove toward the ball but was unable to make the save as Thomas dribble in and scored her second goal of the night to give the Ladycats a 6-0 lead with about 14 minutes remaining.
A free kick for Hallsville almost resulted in Hallsville’s seventh goal of the night but Santander made a diving save. Hallsville nearly came up with a goal in the final seconds but the final buzzer sounded as the Ladycats came away with the 6-0 win.
Both teams are slated to be back in action Tuesday when the Ladycats play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates and the Lady Mavs travel to Longview to take on the Lady Lobos.