LONGVIEW – Hallsville and Pine Tree girls basketball teams went head-to-head on the hardwood where they looked to even their district record to 2-2.
But in the end, it was the visiting Ladycats who were able to do that with a 44-32 victory Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates are 1-3 against district opponents.
Hallsville’s Laikyn Smith was the game’s high scorer with 19 points.
Mallory Pyle was next in line with seven points as Olivia Simmons and Kelci Wilson each tossed in six points.
Baylie Perkins scored three points. Catherine Warford had two points and Faith Baliraine came away with one point.
Malaeka Wilson led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 11 points.
McKenzie Kirk was next in line with eight while Kameron Polk scored six.
D’Karia Woodard dropped in five as Destinee McCray and Antranae Thomas each scored one point.
Pine Tree won the opening jump ball before Woodard drained a three from the top of the key to give the Lady Pirates an early 3-0 lead.
A couple possessions later, Smith tied it up with a three of her own before giving her Ladycats their first lead of the day with a layup.
That lead was short lived, however, as Wilson drained another three to put Pine Tree up 6-5.
A jumper from Polk gave her team a three-point lead before Smith pulled the trigger on another three to tie up the game at 8-8.
Polk then went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line to give the lead back to her Lady Pirates, 10-8.
A third three from Smith changed the lead yet again, putting the Ladycats in front, 11-10.
Another pair of free throws from Polk gave Pine Tree a one-point lead before Baliraine went 1-for-2 from the line to tie the game up at 12 apiece heading into the second quarter.
The two teams exchanged buckets early in the second quarter before Smith drained a three to give Hallsville a 17-14 lead.
Simmons rebounded a missed shot down low and put it back up for two.
That gave Hallsville a five-point lead. Perkins then drained a three to spread the Ladycats lead to 22-14, forcing Pine Tree to call timeout with 4:34 left in the first half.
Simmons picked up a loose ball down low and put it back up for two to give Hallsville its first double-digit lead of the night.
Moments later, Smith drained another three before Pyle came up with a steal and went the distance for the layup to score the final points of the second quarter to give Hallsville a 31-17 halftime lead.
Kirk and Wilson scored the first points of the second half to cut Pine Tree’s deficit to 31-21.
The Lady Pirates continued to chip away at the lead. Kirk banked in a shot to bring her team within six before Pyle came up with a layup on the other end of the court.
Fluellen knocked down a shot before Simmons scored the final points of the third quarter to make the score 38-30 entering the fourth quarter.
The first points of the fourth quarter came with about five minutes left when Wilson went 2-for-2 from the foul line to put Hallsville back up by 10 points, 40-30.
Pyle came up with another steal and layup to make the score 42-31. Each team made a trip to the foul line where Hallsville sealed up the 44-32 win.
Pine Tree is slated to return to action Friday when it takes on Marshall on the road.
Hallsville will play host to John Tyler.