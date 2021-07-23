Arlington Baptist University continues to tap into the basketball talent in East Texas, specifically honing in on players wearing purple and gold.
Laikyn Smith, a four-time all-district player on the court who also excelled in the classroom at Hallsville, signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Arlington Baptist on Thursday.
She is the second Ladycat this month to ink with the Patriots, joining former Ladycat teammate Baylie Perkins.
Smith averaged 26 minutes of court time per game for Hallsville as a senior, scoring 9.2 points per outing to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 18 games.
She earned all-district honors every season on the court, and was also an Academic All-District honoree four times and an Academic All-State selection as a senior.
Hallsville advanced to the Class 5A playoffs her senior season, falling in the opening round to Lufkin (58-34).
Arlington Baptist is one of the top NCCAA Division II schools in the nation. The Patriots have won seven straight Association of Christian College Athletics (ACCA) national titles. They compete in the NCCAA Southwest Region with Southwestern Adventist, Ozark Christian, Champion Christian, Kansas Christian, Randall University and Dallas Christian.
The Patriots were 23-3 this past season, winning the Southwest Regional Tournament and then capturing the ACCA National Championship. Arlington Baptist later advanced to the championship game of the NCCAA DII National Tournament before falling to Champion Christian, 87-81.