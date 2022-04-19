Senior night did not go how Marshall softball would have liked as the Lady Mavs fell to the Hallsville Ladycats 13-1 Tuesday night. Hallsville is 19-8-1 overall and 9-2 in district play. The Lady Mavs are now 11-17-2 overall and 3-8 in district play.
Hallsville scored its 13 runs on 14 hits. Mallory Pyle went 2-for-4, reached on two errors, scored four runs and batted in two RBI. Sara Houston was 2-for-4 with one run and three RBI. Makayla Menchue was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Jaryn Nelson was 2-for-4. Kammie Walker was 2-for-4 with one run. Hope Miles went 2-for-4 with two runs. Miley Stovall was 1-for-4 with one run. Danyelle Molina was 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Paris Turner found her way home for one run and Lily Soto scored twice. Miles got the win from the circle as she pitched threw 64 pitches in five innings, allowing just one run on three hits, one walk and struck out three batters.
Marshall scored one run on three hits. Caitlyn Ellenburg had two of Marshall’s three hits as she went 2-for-3. Maggie Truelve had the other hit as she went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Bri Theus reached on a walk. Ava Burke was 1-for-1 with one run. Claire Godwin pitched five innings for the Lady Mavs, throwing 83 pitches, allowing 13 runs on 14 hits as Marshall committed nine errors.
Pyle reached on a leadoff error and was brought home two batters later on an RBI double. That gave the Ladycats a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first inning.
Marshall got a runner on with a hit-by-pitch in the bottom half of the inning but left her stranded as the Ladycats led 1-0 heading to the second inning.
Hallsville scored four runs on five hits in the top of the second inning. Miles reached on a single. Stovall brought home the runner on an RBI base hit. Molina reached on a fielder’s choice before a passed ball allowed Turner, Stovall’s courtesy runner, to score. Pyle reached back at the top of the order as she and Molina both found their way home, making it a 6-0 score. Marshall went three up three down in the bottom half.
The Ladycats continued to pour it on in the third inning, scoring five runs on four hits and two more errors, giving Hallsville a 10-run lead. Ellenburg led off with the a single in the bottom half of the third but the next three batters were retired, as the two teams entered the fourth inning with Hallsville leading 10-0.
Walker reached on a leadoff triple in the fourth inning. She scored when Miles reached on an error before finding her way home to score the only run of the inning. Theus reached on a walk with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning but the next batter was retired to bring into the fifth.
The Top of the fifth saw the Lady Mavs add a couple errors, allowing Pyle and Houston to score and bring Hallsville’s lead to 13-0.
The Lady Mavs avoided the shutout in the bottom of the fifth. Burke reached on a hit-by-pitch. Ellenburg then got her second hit of the night before Truelove’s RBI single score Burke but the next batter was thrown out to end the game, making the final score 13-1.
Marshall is set to play to play Longview on the road Tuesday night while Hallsville will play host to Pine Tree.