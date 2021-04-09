LONGVIEW – Rain bumped up Hallsville’s contest to from Friday evening to late afternoon in Longview against the Lady Lobos on the softball diamond but the Ladycats were able to come away with a 2-0 win in a pitcher’s duel.
“That was a big deal for us because weather, prom, everything landed on this weekend and we would have gone into a week where we played Mount Pleasant and Texas High,” Hallsville head softball coach Kayla Whatley said after the game. “The weather could have picked any other week but I’m good, I can relax.”
Hallsville now holds a district record of 8-1 while Longview is 2-7.
Maddie Melton earned the win from the circle as she pitched a complete seven-inning shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out 13 batters. Reagan Rios also pitched all seven innings and was handed the loss as she allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out 14 batters.
Anahi Ramirez reached on a walk and scored one run. Sara Houston was 1-for-3 with one run. Kammie Walker went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Lily Soto and Danyelle Molina each went 1-for-4 on the day. Abby Dunagan was 1-for-2, reached on a walk and had one RBI.
At the plate, Rios was 1-for-2 and reached on a walk. Betsy Martinez batted .500 by going 1-for-2. Madison Jones finished the day by going 1-for-3.
“Maddie did a great job on the mound,” Whatley said. “Defensively, we made some plays. We’re rolling on that. We just have to wake our bats back up.”
Ramirez was walked two batters before Soto got on with a single. Ramirez scored on an RBI base hit from Walker to put the first run on the board. That gave the Ladycats a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first inning. Melton struck out the first three batters of the Lady Lobos’ lineup to bring it to the second inning with Hallsville looking to add to its 1-0 lead.
Rios repaid the favor of striking three straight batters in the top of the second inning. Rios became Longview’s first base-runner of the night when she reached on a one-out walk in the bottom of the second. She reached second when Jones gave her Lady Lobos their first hit of the game. A passed ball allowed both runners to advance into scoring position but Melton got her sixth strikeout of the night to end the inning as Hallsville continued to lead 1-0.
Just as the third inning was set to begin, the game was paused for a lightning delay. After a brief delay, Molina reached on an error. She took second when Ramirez grounded out before stealing third base. Two more strikeouts for Rios brought it to the bottom of the third where Longview went here up, three down.
Two outs were on the board in the top of the fourth when two Ladycats were walked but Rios added her third strikeout of the inning and her ninth of the game to take it to the bottom of the fifth where Longview once again went three up, three down.
Malina led off the fifth inning with a base hit. Two batters later, Melton singled to advance Molina to third, putting runners on the corners. Melton took second on a sacrifice bunt from Soto. With two outs and two runners in scoring position, Rios added a strikeout to end to the top half of the inning. Martinez came up with a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth. The inning was concluded with a 6-3 grounder.
Houston led off the sixth inning with a double and took third on a 1-3 groundout. Dunagan brought Houston home on an RBI single to give Hallsville a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning where Melton added two more strikeouts to bring it to the seventh inning.
Melton reached on a two-out double before reaching third. That was followed by yet another Rios to bring it to the bottom of the inning where the Lady Lobos had one more shot at tying or winning the game. Rios singled with out on the board. Melton threw three strikeouts in the inning to help her Ladycats seal up the 2-0 win.
“We battled and we fought,” Whatley said. “We’re struggling a little bit at the plate right now but we did what had to do to put balls in play and score runs. It’s not a pretty win but it’s a win and I’ll take it.”
Hallsville is slated to return to action at home Tuesday against Mount Pleasant. Longview will have a bye Tuesday before traveling to Mount Pleasant Friday.