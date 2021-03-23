HALLSVILLE – Hallsville’s softball team kept its district record perfect with an 11-4 win over Texas Tuesday. The Ladycats are now 12-4-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. The loss makes Texas High 7-6 overall and 2-3 against district opponents.
Despite coming out with the win, Hallsville was outhit by Texas High had 10-8.
Danyelle Molina got the win from the circle as she pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits, three walks and four strikeouts. From the plate, she had one hit and two runs. Anahi Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a single, a dluble and one run. Maddie Melton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer. Kammie Walker reached on a single, a hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice. She stole two bases and scored three runs.
Sara Houston reached on a single, a double and a filer’s choice. She scored one run and had two RBI. Jaryn Nelson reached on a double, a walk and a fielder’s choice, scored two runs and had one RBI. Abby Dunagan reached on an error, a walk and scored one run.
Texas High’s Valeria Perez went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Lauren Allred doubled, reached on an error and a walk, scored one run and had one RBI. Vanessa Perez was 2-for-4 with one run. Mollie Johnson was 2-for-2 with two walks and scored one run.
“We made some plays,” Hallsville head coach Kayla Whatley said. “It’s been a while that we’ve had some balls hit off of us. Danyelle did a good job of getting out of some jams. It’s been a few weeks since she’s been on the mound so I was proud to see her work through some stuff and it was nice to play behind her on some balls and make some plays. Getting that work and coming out of some big situations, that’s what you want to see when the pressure is on. Finally hitting, it took us a while to get started but once we got going, it was good.”
Valeria Perez reached on a one-out single in the top of the first inning. A pair of errors allowed the Lady Tigers to load the bases. Valeria Perez tagged up on a fly ball to center field and scored the first run of the game to give Texas High a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the inning.
Hallsville was held scoreless in the bottom half as it went into the second inning trailing by one run.
Johnson reached on a hit-by-pitch and advanced to third after a groundout and then a hit from Northcross. That put runners on the corners with two outs.
The top of the second saw Texas High get two runners on base but ended up stranding both as the Ladycats kept it a one-run game heading into the bottom of the second. Walker reached on a single and was brought home to score Hallsville’s first run on an RBI standup double from Houston. Houston scored when Nelson reached on a fielder’s choice. That gave Hallsville its first lead 2-1. Dunagan reached on an error before Molina singled before a series of errors allowed Molina and the other two base-runners to score, spreading Hallsville’s lead to 5-1 after two innings.
Allred doubled to lead off the third before taking third on a sacrifice grounder. She tagged up on a fly ball and scored the Lady Tigers’ second run of the game. The bottom half of the inning saw Hallsville go three up, three down as it led 5-2 heading into the fourth inning.
Johnson sent the ball to the right-field wall to lead off the fourth inning with a single. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. She was tagged out going for third as Salisbury reached on a fielder’s choice. Hallsville forced the final out of the top of the fourth on a 5-3 groundout.
With two strikes, Nelson launched the ball into the outfield where the centerfielder was unable to make the diving catch. Nelson landed on second base for the double. She then ran home to score as Molina reached on an error. She was then brought home on a two-run homer from Melton. That gave the Ladycats an 8-2 lead after four innings.
Fisher got on base with a two-out single in the top of the fifth. The inning only lasted one more batter as the Ladycats took their 8-2 lead into the bottom half of the inning. Walker led off the bottom of the seventh and took a base after being hit by a pitch. Houston then reached on a fielder’s choice and that put runners on the corners. Walker scored on an RBI sacrifice grounder from Pami Ah Quinn. Nelson reached on a walk two put two runners on base. Houston was tagged out going for third base but courtesy runner Hailey Medrano reached second. Emma Black reached on a walk but a fly ball to centerfield closed the inning as Hallsville led 9-2.
Texas High led off the sixth inning with back-to-back singles. That was followed by two outs before Northcross reached on an error. Vanesa Perez crossed home plate on an RBI single from Valeria Perez. Bases were loaded when Allred was walked and that scored Johnson as the bases remained loaded with two outs. The final out was a fly ball to right field to bring it to the bottom of the sixth.
Ramirez led off the bottom of the sixth. She then tagged up on an RBI sacrifice fly from Melton to score. An RBI single from Houston scored Walker. That gave Hallsville an 11-4 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Vanessa Perez reached on a base hit before Johnson was walked. Reed then singled to load the bases with one out. Molina threw a strikeout before a 4-3 groundout ended the game as the Ladycats sealed up the 11-4 win.
Hallsville will return to action Friday in Marshall at 6 p.m. Texas High will play host to Longview.