HALLSVILLE – Despite seeing Nacogdoches fight cut down the lead Tuesday night, the Hallsville Ladycats held on to defeat the Lady Dragons in a 48-41 final. The Ladycats are now 10-15 overall and 4-2 in district play. The Lady Dragons fall to 2-4 against district opponents.
Hallsville’s Mallory Pyle and Laikyn Smith each recorded 12 points to lead the Ladycats in scoring. Kelci Wilson was next in line with nine points while Abbi Fischer scored seven. Catherine Warford scored four points while Baylie Perkins and Faith Bailraine each finished the night with two points apiece.
Jakeysia Flemon led the Lady Dragons in scoring with 12 points. Sam Fields was right behind her with 11, closely followed by Teunia Randle with 10. Lauren Edwards tossed in four while Ja’Aira Fletcher scored three and Dee Russ came away with one point.
Flemon hit the first shot of the game before the Ladycats responded with a three from Smith to give Hallsville its first lead of the night. Smith added a two on her team’s next possession. That was followed by a free throw from Wilson and a layup from Pyle to give Hallsville an 8-2 lead and force Nacogdoches to call timeout. Flemon went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line before Pyle tossed in a long two then tacked on an assist to her stats when she found Wilson down low. Fields tossed in a three to cut the Lady Dragons’ deficit to 12-6. Fletcher went 2-for-2 from the foul line to make it a four point game. Fischer gave her team a little breathing room with the last two points of the first quarter, making the score 14-8 heading into the second quarter.
The first points of the second quarter came on a pair of free throws from Warford. Pyle then came up with a loose ball and took it in for the layup. That gave Hallsville its first double-digit lead of the night, 18-8. Hallsville continued to add to its lead when Wilson went up for two and drew the foul before adding the free throw to complete the three-point play. A jumper from Edwards was followed by four straight points for Hallsville before Nac went 1-for-2 from the line. That made the score 25-11. Warford banked in a layup with about 32 seconds remaining. That made the score 27-11 at the half.
Nac score the first point of the second half by going 1-of-2 from the foul line before Hallsville did the same on the other end of the court. Fischer found Pyle for the assist before knocking down a three from the top of the key. That gave Hallsville a 33-14 lead. Pyle came up with a steal under the basket and went up with it for two to spread her team’s lead to 35-14. Fields drained back-to-back threes to make the score 35-20 and forced the Ladycats to call timeout with 2:09 left in the third quarter. Flemon banked in a shot to cut the lead down a couple more points but Hallsville got those points back right before the end of the third quarter to make the score 37-22 heading to the fourth.
Moments into the fourth quarter, Randle launched a three that splashed its way into the net, cutting the Ladycats lead to 38-27. Edwards added a field goal to bring the Lady Dragons within single digits, 38-29, and forced Hallsville to call timeout with 5:35 left. Smith drained a three after the timeout to spread her team’s lead back to double digits. An and-one from Flemon was followed by a steal and layup from Randle to put Nacogdoches within six points. Nac’s next possession saw Flemon drop it in from down low, cutting Hallsville’s lead to four points, 41-37. Hallsville called timeout with 3:34 left on the clock. After the timeout, Smith drained a three before a pair Fields went 2-of-2 from the foul line. Pyle’s came up with a layup and on her team’s next possession, found Baliraine for the assist to make it a nine-point game, 48-39. Flemon tossed in a shot in the middle of traffic to make it a 48-41 score, the game’s final score.
Hallsville is slated to return to action Friday when it travels to Marshall to take on the Mavericks in a Harrison County rivalry showdown. Nacogdoches will be home against Whitehouse.