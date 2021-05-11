HALLSVILLE – Wednesday night saw Hallsville’s softball team hand Royse City just its third loss of the season when the Ladycats came out on top, 3-2, in a Class 5A Region II regional quarterfinal series opener.
Hallsville now holds an overall record of 22-6-1 while Royse City is now 29-3.
Anahi Ramirez was 1-for-3 from the plate with a triple and one run. Sara Houston and Kammie Walker went 1-for-3 with one run each. Maddie Melton was 1-for-2 with a walk and one RBI. Lily Soto reached on an error and had two RBI. Makayla Menchue was 1-for-3. Abby Dunagan reached on a single and a fielder’s choice. Melton earned the win from the circle by pitching all seven innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits and struck out three batters.
Cassidy Mullen went 2-for-4 with one run. Kasey Kuyrkendall reached on a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Brooke Johnson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Haley Gardella reached on a single and an error. Barraza went 2-for-3. Johnson was given the loss for the night. She pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and struck out three batters.
The count was full when Mullen reached on a leadoff single. Melton threw back-to-back strikeouts before Johnson reached on a single, putting runners on the corners. Johnson’s courtesy runner, Alyssa Malone, stole second before a fly ball to right field ended the top half of the inning. With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Houston slapped the ball up the middle for a single.
She was immediately followed by Walker whose infield single gave the Ladycats their second hit of the night and put two runners on base. Melton was walked and that loaded the bases for the Ladycats. Soto sent the ball to the outfield where it bounced off the glove of an Royse City outfielder, allowing Soto to reach on an error and to score Houston and Walker, giving the Ladycats a 2-0 lead.
The top of the second inning saw Schmitz reach on a two-out walk but a line drive to Ramirez brought the game to the bottom half of the inning. Dunagan reached on a one-out single. She advanced to second when Molina laid down a bunt for a single but two outs closed the inning as Hallsville took its 2-0 lead into the third inning.
Mullen reached on a leadoff walk in the top of third and was called safe at second as Kuyrkendall reached on a fielder’s choice. The two runners advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. They were each brought home on a two-RBI double from Johnson and that knotted the game up at 2-2 going into the bottom of the third where a pair of 6-3 groundouts were followed by a strikeout to force Hallsville to go three up, three down.
An error allowed Gardella to reach first base at the start of the fourth inning. She was picked off by Houston who threw from behind the plate to firsts base for the first out. Barraza reach on an infield hit with two outs. Melton tossed her third strikeout of the game and first of the inning to bring it to the bottom of the fourth. Menchue led off with an infield single. She was thrown out at second when Nelson reached on a fielder’s choice. Nelson’s courtesy runner was out as Dunagan got on base with a fielder’s choice. A line drive to shortstop ended the inning as the two teams remained tied at 2-2.
Hallsville forced Royse City to go three up, three down in the bottom of the fifth, with the final out coming on a throw from Molina in right field. Ramirez hammered the first pitch down the right-field line for a leadoff triple. The next two batters grounded out before Melton reached on an RBI single to score Ramirez and give the Ladycats a 3-2 lead heading into the sixth inning.
The top of the sixth inning led off with a pair of unassisted outs at first base. Gardella then singled with two outs. Schmitz then reached on a hit-by-pitch. Barraza singled and that loaded the bases with two outs. Walker ran under a pop at shortstop to close the inning and keep the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the sixth. Hallsville was also held scoreless in the sixth as it went three up, three down.
The Lady Bulldogs had one last chance to force Hallsville to bat in the seventh inning. The first out came on a fly ball to right field. That was followed by a 4-3 groundout for the second out. The final out came on a popup to Ramirez as the Ladycats sealed up the 3-2 win.
The two teams will meet again on Friday at 7 p.m. in Royse City. If necessary, they will meet again for the third and final game on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Grand Saline.