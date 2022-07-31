OK, I’ve decided to take on something that might be somewhat controversial so here it goes – who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Texas Sports?
In the past, I’ve done one for just Dallas sports but I think opening it up to the entire Lone Star State will spark some interesting and healthy debate.
There’s a lot to consider in this though as there are many names who have strong cases and you can’t just write off and narrowing it down to just four people is a task that takes time and must be handled with care.
A strong case can definitely be made for the Tyler Rose, Ear Campbell, who played high school ball for the then John Tyler Lions before winning the Heisman Trophy as a Texas Longhorn and had a solid NFL career with the then Houston Oilers.
There are several different criteria one could consider. There are the obvious ones that come to mind immediately with guys like Tom Landry and Nolan Ryan. After that is where the discussions heat up. There are several Cowboys you can make a case for — guys like Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith but depending on your personal criteria, you could potentially disqualify them because they didn’t play football in Texas until they were drafted to the Cowboys. Perhaps to some, it doesn’t matter whether they competed in Texas at the high school or college levels. Those people might lean toward putting Tim Duncan on the mountain, or Smith, because of just how much they accomplished as a pro in Texas.
Then you have Olympians like Carl Lewis and Michael Johnson and Marshall’s own George Foreman.
Before we get too far into that, let’s just stop right there and focus on the two shoe-ins: Landry and Ryan.
Landry, a native of Mission, Texas was the first coach of the Cowboys and spent 29 years at the helm. Landry earned Coach of the Year honors, won two Super Bowls, coached in five, was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 1993, three years after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A tribute was made to Landry as his famous fedora can be viewed on “Tom Landry Highway” on Interstate 30 in Dallas.
Fans can also drive on the Nolan Ryan Expressway. Ryan, a native of Alvin, is about as Texan as they come. One thing Astros and Rangers fans alike can agree on is their love for the Ryan Express. Both Texas teams (plus the Angels) retired Ryan’s jersey number. The Strikeout King was an eight-time All Star, a World Series Champion, an 11-time strikeout leader. Ryan owns 51 records, including 5,714 strikeouts and seven no-hitters, plus a guaranteed spot on Mount Rushmore of Texas Sports.
Who gets your votes for the other two spots?