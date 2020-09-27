During the summer, as we led up to the fall, the million-dollar question was whether or not we’d get through an entire football season.
It goes without saying that the season has gotten underway, and even though it hasn’t been the smoothest one we’ve seen, there seems to be more certainty that we will in fact have a full season.
When word got out that the 6A and 5A schools would start later than the rest, I had questions about whether or not the larger schools would even have a chance to play.
I was worried that some of the smaller schools might ruin the opportunity for the larger schools.
Some of the smaller schools have had games canceled due to COVID-19, and others have been warned and told if they don’t wear masks and practice social distancing that their school’s season could either be shut down or games could be played without fans.
However, I believe we can confidently say that the season will not only continue, but will eventually be completed.
The fact that the 5A and 6A schools have officially played their first week (which by the way, I really didn’t know whether to consider this past week the first week or the fifth) just confirms in my mind that we will get through this.
We’ve already made it this far together, and by working together and following the rules, we will make it the rest of the way.
Whether we’re on the sidelines, in the stands, in the press box or somewhere else in the stadium, wearing a mask is beneficial to everyone, especially the kids. If following the proper protocol means a full football season, then I see no reason to do anything else.
As I’ve said before, football brings back a sense of normalcy, one that we are blessed to have in Texas as there are other places around the country where students are just students and not student-athletes.
But again, something else I’ve mentioned before is the fact that the thrill of Friday night football isn’t the same just anywhere else. Small towns and communities don’t shut down so everyone can watch their beloved team like they do in the Lone Star State.
It’s not normal for other states the way it’s normal in Texas, but I wouldn’t have it any other way, and as we get deeper into the season, we’re getting more and more of that normalcy back.
I just hope we all do our part and team up to make sure normal stays around.
Doing our parts to help the students continue to play and providing some solid football action is a win-win. Having a complete season requires a complete team effort.
Regardless, now that 5A and 6A are playing football again, I feel more confident than ever that schools of those classifications will play all the way to the state championships.