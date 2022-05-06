TYLER — Friday night’s bi-district series opener saw Harleton’s baseball team jump to a 2-0 lead over the White Oak Roughnecks but the Wildcats were unable to hold the lead as they fell in an 8-3 final. The Wildcats are now 14-12 overall while the Roughnecks advance to 22-8.
Harleton got its three runs on four hits. Gage Shirts reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored one run. Taber Childs was 1-for-4. Braden Hopkins reached on a pair of walks, an error and had one RBI. Dylan Dunagan was 1-for-2 with two walks and one run. Carson Wallace was 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Carson Brown reached on a fielder’s choice, two walks and scored one RBI. Hunter Shirts was 1-for-3. Childs pitched the first five innings where he allowed five runs on five hits.
Tyler Puckett got the win from the mound. He pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and struck out four batters. The Roughnecks scored their eight runs on six hits. Gavyn Jones was 2-for-3 with one walk and one run. Gavin Bzdil was walked three times and scored one run. Landon Anderson reached on a fielder’s choice, a double and had two RBI. His courtesy runner, Rylen Friddell, scored one run. Puckett finished 1-for-4 with one RBI. His courtesy runner, Riley Webb scored one run. Breydon White reached on one hit and three errors and scored two runs. Alex Scott was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Colton Millwood was 0-for-2 with a walk and his courtesy runner, Max Tramel scored one run.
Gage Shirts took a pitch to the back to reach on a leadoff hit-by-pitch. He then slid into second for the stolen base. He was brought home when Hopkins reached on an error. That gave the Wildcats a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the first inning.
Jones reached on a walk to lead off the bottom half of the opening inning. He was thrown out at second as Anderson reached on a fielder’s choice. Mason Clark made a catch for the final out of the inning as the Wildcats took their 1-0 lead to the second inning.
Dunagan reached on a leadoff single before being brought home on an RBI double from Wallace. That gave the Wildcats a two-run lead after an inning and a half.
White reached on a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice. The Wildcats retired the next two batters to keep the Roughnecks scoreless as the Harleton led 2-0 after two innings.
Hopkins reached on a walk and Johnson on a hit-by-pitch. They each advanced into scoring position. Dunagan was walked and that loaded the bases for the Wildcats. A double play ended Harleton’s chances of spreading its lead as the bases were left loaded in the top of the third inning.
A single, followed by an error allowed Jones to reach second base. A passed ball allowed him to reach third with one out. Bzdil was walked, putting runners on the corners. The Wildcats repaid the favor for Roughnecks by ending the inning with a double play as Harleton continued to lead 2-0 after three innings.
Brown reached on a leadoff walk to start the fourth inning. Gage Shirts reached on his second hit-by-pitch of the night. The two base runners took advantage of a passed ball and advanced into scoring position but a strikeout and a popup to shortstop ended the top half of the inning.
Puckett led off the bottom half with a leadoff double. Webb, his courtesy runner, ran home to score on an error that allowed White to reach second. Creager reached on a fielder’s choice when White advanced to third on an error before finding his way home to tie it up at 2-2.
Dunagan reached on a two-out walk in the top of the fifth but the next batter was struck out as the two teams went into the bottom of the fifth inning still knotted up at two runs apiece.
Bzdil reached on a walk before stealing second. He ran home to score on an RBI double from Anderson to give the Roughnecks their first lead of the game. Friddell came in as a courtesy runner and made his way to third. He then ran home to score on a sacrifice fly from Puckett. White reached on an error for the second time and Creager reached on a hit-by-pitch. An RBI double from Scott scored White and Creager advanced to third. That gave the Roughnecks a 5-2 lead.
Brown reached on a walk and advanced to third as the next two batters were retired. He took advantage of an error and slid home to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to two runs heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Millwood was walked and Jones reached on a walk. Max Tramel came in as a courtesy runner and made his way to third, putting runners on the corners for the Roughnecks. Bzdil reached, loading the bases as the Wildcats made their second pitching change of the night, putting Dylan Armstrong on the mound. A wild pitch allowed the runners to advance and Tramel to score. Jones tagged up to score on an RBI sacrifice fly from Anderson and an error allowed Bzdil to score. That gave White Oak an 8-3 lead with six innings in the books.
Childs singled up the middle with a 0-2 count and no outs. Hopkins was walked. The runners advanced on a groundout. That was followed by the final two outs as White Oak sealed up the 8-3 win.
The two teams are set to meet again today at 2 p.m. for Game 2 of the best-of-three-game series. If necessary, it will be followed by a third game.