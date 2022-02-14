TYLER — Tyler Legacy’s Lady Raiders won the Tyler ISD Powerlifting Meet on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders had four first-place finishes on the way to scoring 42 points. Legacy was followed by Marshall (38), New Diana (36), Winnsboro (26), Harleton (22), Henderson (22), White Oak (6) West Rusk (5), Palestine Westwood (3), Cross Roads (2), Winona (1). Elysian Fields, Ore City and Tyler High also competed in the meet.
Henderson took first place on the boys side with three first-place finishes and 39 points.
Tyler Legacy was fourth with 23 points, and Tyler High was eighth with 14 points.
Other scorers were Winona (32), Jefferson (28), Palestine Westwood (17), West Rusk (15), Overton (14), Linden-Kildare (7), New Diana (5), Ore City (5), Cross Roads (5), Harleton (4). White Oak and Winnsboro also competed in the meet.
First-place girls were Harleton’s Mayson Smith (97), Marshall’s Aliala Allen (123), New Diana’s Brinklie Brown (132), Henderson’s Brekaelah McAlister (181), New Diana’s ZaRayah Ross (22) and Marshall’s Madison Wright (259+).
First-place boys were West Rusk’s Alejandro Netro (114), (12), Linden-Kildare’s Michael Lane (132), Overton’s Trayson Wright (165), Henderson’s Yacorus Porter (181), Jefferson’s Key Parker (198), Jefferson’s Da’Vonta Waites (242), Henderson’s Eujayvion McAlister (275), Henderson’s Devin Fields (308) and Overton’s Kadden Williams (super heavyweight).
Henderson’s Porter had a total of 1,490 pounds in the 181-pound class, which would have one ever class except the 275-pound class, where Henderson’s McAlister had the top total of the meet with 1,750 pounds, and the 308-pound class, where Henderson’s Fields had a total of 1,685 pounds.