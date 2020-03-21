Andy Malone, who won 861 games and a couple of state championships in a 41-year high school baseball coaching career, died late Friday in Marshall — just 17 days shy of his 80th birthday.
Malone took four teams to the state baseball tournament — including East Texas squads New Diana and Beckville. He was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012.
“The thing that has really jumped out at me the last 12 hours or so is the impact he had on others,” Malone’s son, Scott said. “I had two different guys tell me ‘It was just me and mom growing up, and your dad filled that role for me.’ I know the impact he had on me, but it goes beyond that and made me realize what it means to be a coach.”
Scott Malone is in his 13th season as head baseball coach at A&M-Corpus Christi.
“Dad was old school,” Scott said. “I got to play for him for four years, and as a freshman and sophomore he was harder on me than any of the other kids. He knew I could take it, but it was also his way of letting the other parents know that, hey, I might get on your kid, but I’m getting on my own, too.”
It wasn’t all business, however.
“He used to go up to the field on Sunday after lunch and work on the field,” Scott said. “Some of the dads used to swing by and wanted to help. Then some of the kids started showing up and hitting in the cages. One day about 10 of the guys were there, and the dads decided to have a cookout with some hot dogs. The next Sunday, it was hamburgers, and the next Sunday it was chicken and pork chops. Then, the moms didn’t want to be outdone, so they brought ice cream. Before you knew it, we had 20 players, 20 dads and moms. It just turned into an event that everyone wanted to be around.”
Malone finished with a career record of 861-345, leading Abilene Cooper to back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988. He also took New Diana to the state tournament in 1980, and led Beckville to the tournament in 2001. Other stops included Fort Worth Western Hills, Cypress Fairbanks, Texas High, Jefferson, Hallsville and Longview.
He spent three seasons at Beckville, leading the Bearcats to a school-record 31 wins in his final season (2001) before falling to Bremond in the state semifinals.
Malone returned to New Diana — where he coached from 1975-80 — and spent six seasons with the Eagles and compiled a record of 134-45. His New Diana teams won 16, 21, 23, 30 and 25 games, with the 2005 squad coming up just one win shy of earning Malone his fifth trip to the state tournament.
He retired following the 2007 season, but returned to the coaching ranks and spent two seasons at Longview before calling it quits following the 2010 season.
“The first word that comes to mind when I think of coach Malone is ‘competitor,’ “ said longtime Hallsville baseball coach Scott Mitchell, who is just four wins shy of 500 victories in his career.
“He was such a competitor. He demanded perfection from his kids. He was a great person off the field, too. He always asked me about my family when he saw me. He was just a legend in our sport, and I’m thankful I got to know him as a coach and a person. I really saw what it took to last so long in this profession from him.”
When he was informed of his impending induction into the hall of fame late in 2011, Malone told the Longview News-Journal he considered it the perfect way to cap his long career.
“I’d have to say this is the all-time (biggest honor),” he said. “If your peers put you in ... I guess it means you were really worth something.”
Malone graduated from Longview High School and attended Louisiana Tech on a football scholarship. His first coaching job was at Hallsville, where he coached his brothers — Jerry and Danny. He left there and did stints at Jefferson and New Diana before landing the Abilene Cooper job.
Scott Malone told the Abilene Reporter News there will be a graveside service in Gum Springs. No date has been set, and he said it will be limited to immediate family because of the coronavirus. He added the family is planning a big, formal ceremony to celebrate his father’s life in late summer or early fall when everyday life returns to normal.