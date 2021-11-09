Monday’s game against Philander Smith College will be one that Wiley College head coach Meagan Leggett will always remember. The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Panthers 74-65 for her first career victory at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory is Wiley College’s first against Philander Smith since 2013 and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Lady Panthers. The Lady Wildcats forced 33 turnovers with 20 coming on steals. The takeaways generated 35 points. They also won the battle of the boards 45-38 and outscored Philander Smith 20-6 in second chance points. Wiley College benefited from 30 fouls against the Lady Panthers – converting 27 of 38 free throw attempts.
Diamond Hawthorne led the Lady Wildcats with a season-high 23 points and nine rebounds. She also contributed three assists, two blocks and two steals.
Kayja Jackson followed with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Kaitlyn Davis added 11 points, six steals and two assists. Minnie Miller provided nine points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals off the bench.
Wiley College took the lead on a Jackson layup with 5:42 left in the first quarter. She added a second chance bucket. Jay’lann Myles stole the ball and hit a layup to increase the lead to seven. The Lady Wildcats forced 10 turnovers and were fouled nine times. It held a 12-point lead. Philander Smith closed the gap in the second quarter as Wiley College shot 5-for-17 and turned the ball over seven times.
After struggling early in the third quarter, the Lady Wildcats were able to open up their lead. Holding a two-point advantage, Davis stole the ball and dished to Myles who laid it in. Hawthorne scored the next eight points. She stole the ball, hit a layup and was fouled. Jackson and Miller also converted 3-point plays to give Wiley College its largest lead of the game at 13.
“I told them to play our game, slow down and execute offensively,” Leggett said. “I’m really proud of how we played man-to-man defense and help side. The girls are learning and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Philander Smith rallied in the fourth and got within four. Alaeh Pressley made a jumper and Wiley College hit 10 of 14 free throws to seal the game.
The Lady Wildcats will hit the road for an exhibition game at Sam Houston State University on Thursday.