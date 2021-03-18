Depending on when you’re reading this, it may or may not be too late to fill out your brackets online. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. with No. 10 Virginia Tech taking on No. 7 Florida at 11:15. In order to play it safe, let’s just assume the brackets have to be complete by 11.
Let me first address those who haven’t filled out a bracket or are uneasy about the way it currently is and let’s assume there still is time (and for the rest of the audience – don’t go anywhere.)
It’s been at least two years that we’ve done this thing so we may be a little rusty (By “we” I mean “I” and by “may be a little” I mean “am very”) so we could all use a little refresher from history.
- Don’t go with too many turnovers. I’m speaking to myself more than anyone here. Yeah, it’s fun to say you picked the major upset but how much credit can you really take for guessing a 13 over 4 when you picked all four No. 13 seeds to win the first round? Yes, there will be upsets and it’s always tough to know which ones to pick but don’t go too crazy with it. Picking an upset is obviously a risk and if you have a higher seed losing in an upset, there’s a good chance it will bust your bracket for the rest of the tournament. Sometimes it’s best not to be different but to simply go with the flow.
- Take at least one 12 seed over a 5. I know, I said don’t go crazy with the upsets but we’ve seen far too many of these over the years and I see no reason for it to not happen this year. The last tournament, in 2019, the 12 seeds went 3-1 over the 5 seeds. I would love to see North Texas knock off USC.
- Don’t go straight up chalk. This tournament is full of matchups we’ve never seen and never will see again and which makes it easy for upsets to happen here and there. It might seem like chalk is safe but we always a true underdog story rise, and who doesn’t love a good underdog story? Picking all four No. 1 seeds and all four No. 2 seeds in the Elite Eight is a bad idea as is having all four No. 1s in the Final Four. It’s only happened once.
- Take at least one No. 1 seed to the Final Four. Something else that has only happened once is seeing the Final Four come down to no No.1 seeds.
- Pay less attention to records and more attention to the spreads. Don’t disregard the records but keep in mind a team from a lesser-known conference might have a better record than its ACC or Big 12 opponent because the competition is less fierce. Plus if the top seed is favored to win by 20-plus points, there’s probably a reason for that. There’s a good chance the winning team won’t be able to cover the spread but that doesn’t mean you should pick the underdog in the head-to-head.
- Have fun. Whether you’ve set the stakes high or not, enjoy following allowing throughout the tournament and seeing how accurate your bracket was. There also will be plenty of quality basketball to watch.
For those who are either reading this after it’s too late to submit or making any changes to your bracket or those whose brackets are done, take a deep breath, relax and enjoy the throw down dunks, the defensive blocks and buzzer-beating threes as the next Cinderella teams try to make it to the Sweet 16 and beyond. Enjoy the tournament without Duke and Kentucky and look for the next great underdog story and simply live in the moment by taking in some great hoops while we can because as we learned last year, it can go away just like Cinderella’s slipper, or whatever it was that disappeared after midnight. Why didn’t her slipper disappear?
Not that it matters. Enjoy the madness of March.