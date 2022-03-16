Remember the excitement of Christmas morning when you were a kid and how you were told to wait before opening any presents? I’m pretty sure that’s about how I’m feeling right now as I write this and as you read it as long as it’s before 11 a.m. central time.
I’ve always love filling out a bracket and following along throughout the tournament to see how I do and how my friends and family members do but as of right now, I can only see mine. I can’t look at the other brackets until tipoff, and naturally, I can’t enjoy the round of 64 until that time either.
March Madness just might be my favorite time of the year and these two first days of the tournament are the best part of it but that’s not because it goes downhill but more so because the first two days truly are great.
The madness greatness continues into the second round on Saturday and Sunday. The first four days of the tournament consist of 48 games. That’s a lot of potential for great games.
What’s not to love? The tournament is full of buzzer-beating threes, dunks, blocks and so much more. The student-athletes play with a passion that you can’t find just anywhere else
The nation is introduced to new characters, new players, new coaches, new teams and often new fans who you just can’t help but root for their success. Some of these new characters go on to become the new Cinderella.
You also have your well known characters that are usually the stars of the show – Blue Devils, Tar Heels Wildcats, Bulldogs, and so on. Those common characters provide a sense of familiarity and without them, something just wouldn’t be right. It’d almost be like watching Duke without Coach K. Oh, wait, that’s going to happen next year but until then, you get the idea.
Sometimes the new characters become common stars. I’ll never forget in 1999 when No. 10 Gonzaga upset No. 2 Stanford, making everyone ask themselves and each other “Who?”
I also like the fact that it’s so hard to keep your brackets intact but most of us are in the same boat so you’re probably doing just fine against the competition. Apparently the odds of having a perfect bracket all the way through are 9.21 quintillion to 1.
Yeah, that’s a big number and you’re not going to have a perfect bracket but don’t let that discourage you from enjoying the madness.