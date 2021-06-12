Let’s just stick with tradition.

While watching some of the NBA Playoffs lately, I’ve come to realize just how old school I might am, especially when it comes to uniforms. I like tradition and “uniformity” if you will. I like the tradition of having one home jersey, one away jersey and maybe one alternate jersey for both at home and on the road but I can’t even count how many jerseys each NBA team has now and some will wear colors that have never been part of the team uniforms before and too often in my opinion, teams try to be creative but it just looks bad.
When I saw the Utah Jazz playing in jerseys fading from yellow to orange, I was thrown off. That didn’t look anything like something John Stockton and Karl Malone wore, or anyone since then until recently.
Full discloser – I have no fashion sense unless it comes to sports.
That being said, a handful of months ago, I got home one night and turned on a Miami Heat game that I couldn’t get myself to watch more than a couple minutes of because the heat wore a jersey that was pink on one side and blue on the other and the court had the same pattern. Not only were those not traditional of the Miami Heat but the colors on the screen made me want to fix my TV. For the first time in my life, I wished I had a black and white TV.
Teams are just not recognizable anymore, and yes, this goes for my favorite team – the Dallas Mavericks. I was not a fan of the Jerseys with gold lettering and stripes.
I get it – the more options teams have, the more gear they’re going to sell and I’m probably in the minority on this one but I prefer fewer logos, colors and more traditional routes, that way my t-shirts and hats or whatever it is I’m wearing look have a better shot at looking similar to what the team wears on game day.
This doesn’t just apply to the NBA. Quite honestly, I think the Rangers have too many uniforms as well but it seems to me the amount of uniforms MLB teams have doesn’t hold a candle to that of NBA squads.
Sometimes less is more and I believe that to be the case when it comes to team uniforms. I remember talking to my brother who lives in Oregon about how the Oregon Ducks seem to always be wearing something different and he said, “It’s like somebody wanted to play dress up with a football team.”
When we see the Cowboys’ stars or the Yankees’ pinstripes, we immediately think of the teams. They’re iconic. However, I feel like by having so many different uniforms, we’re getting away from that, and that’s just sad.
Let’s just stick with tradition.