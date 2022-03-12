On Wednesday evening, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement that had baseball fans devastated and a hopeless feeling. The statement said that another two series were being removed from the schedule and that at best, opening day would be on April 14. Like many other baseball fans, I was beginning to think maybe we wouldn’t have an MLB season at all.
But something happened within the next 24 hours as we received news that there will in fact still be a baseball season, a 162-game season in fact, set to start on April 7. We took a sigh of relief and celebrated at the same time.
I will admit, however, that there are still questions and doubts in my head. What happened in those 24 hours for the news to pull a 180 the way it did, going from no hope to a sure thing? Did one side cave did the two sides compromise?
Perhaps though, I should just stop worrying about the details and enjoy the big picture.
For example, there will be changes I’m not exactly fond of but the game with the changes will be a lot better than not having the game at all.
I hate that there will be ads on the team uniforms. I’m on the fence about whether or not I like the National League having a designated hitter. There’s something I liked about watching the pitchers bat but it’s not worth dying on that hill. I’m OK with the pitch clocks for the sake of a shorter game but I don’t like that there will be a ban on defensive shifts. I also don’t like that there will be larger bases but again, not worth the fight and I’ll take that over not having games at all.
The rule I hate the most is the playoffs will expand to 12 teams. I’ve always thought the MLB had the best playoffs of all the major pro sports because it meant more to get make it. I hope it doesn’t become like the NBA where it’s more of an embarrassment if you don’t make it in than it is an accomplishment if you do. I really hope it doesn’t expand beyond 12.
As for the Texas Rangers, they finally spent some money in free agency and gotten aggressive with trades. There’s no way they’re going to have a season as rough as the last one. I can’t wait to head to the ballpark to watch them play and I’m just glad a deal was finally made. Now let’s play some ball.