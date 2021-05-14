Wiley head coach LaMark Carter is proud to announce the signing of Joseph Levier III from JS Clark Leadership Academy in Opelousas, La., to the men’s track and field team.
Last week, Levier won the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class B 400-meter dash championship and was runner-up in the 200-meter dash. His performances helped JS Clark Leadership Academy three-peat as LHSAA Class B state champions.
“Joseph brings a new energy to our team,” Carter said. “My returning athletes haven’t competed in two seasons. With Joseph coming off a Louisiana state title, he will be eager to get started and help motivate our team.”
Along with his athletic success, Levier holds a 3.4 grade-point average. He was Beta president for three years and has earned 21 college credit hours.
The Wildcats’ last full season was in 2019. Due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, they only competed in one outdoor meet in 2020. Levier will join returning athletes Reshaun Fridie, Jude Atwell, Michael Lewis and Elijah Young.
“I’m looking forward to taking my talent up another notch to bring a championship to Wiley,” Levier said.