Why doesn’t MLB.TV lift its blackout restrictions?
What am I missing? It seems to me that it would be a win-win for everyone all around. Baseball fans can get their team no matter where they live without have to wait 90 minutes after the final out and the MLB would make a fortune.
There must be something in the MLB’s contract with the networks, TV and satellite companies restricting the MLB from lifting the blackout but my guess is the MLB would make that money back so quickly and then some.
Streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu dropped the Fox Sports regional stations before they were bought out by Bally and that left a large chunk of baseball fans looking for other options. If the MLB dropped the blackout rules, the number of MLB.TV subscribers would skyrocket.
Not only are the prices of cable and satellite companies through the roof and continually increasing but several of them require their customers to sign a two-year contract when signing up. Then you have the issue of disputes between the satellite/internet companies and the networks. I don’t know how many times I’ve seen messages scroll across the screen saying the cable or satellite company might be dropping the network and both sides blame the other for the dispute. I’d hate to lock myself into a contract, lose the ability to watch the games I want to watch and meanwhile still be stuck with ridiculous prices until that contract expires.
I had MLB.TV in the past and loved everything about it other than the blackouts but the blackouts are reason enough not to have it in my opinion. It also doesn’t make sense to me that the league hasn’t removed them because if there was ever a time to do so, it would have been last year and now. Some stadiums are a max capacity but the majority are not so lifting the blackouts at a time like this only makes all the sense in the world.
Obviously there are several factors I’m not aware of but I’d like to know what those are and why MLB.tv doesn’t lift its blackout restrictions.