WASKOM — Entering Friday night, Waskom’s game plan was to slow down San Augustine running back Kevorian Barnes. Barnes did not gain a yard on the Wildcats on Friday night but nobody else did either as the game was canceled due to lightning in the area.
Waskom holds a record of 1-0 after defeating Garrison 47-6 in the season opener. It’s hard to ask for a better first game from a quarterback than what Waskom saw from freshman Cole Watson as he went 4-for-4 for 103 yards and three touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 55 yards and one touchdown. Paxton Keeling was on the receiving end of one of those touchdown passes for a 38-yards score and Kye Willet caught a 47-yard touchdown pass. The freshman quarterback also connected with his brother, Carter Watson, for a four-yard score.
Waskom rushed for 209 yards and finished the night with 312 total yards offense and 13 first downs. Tsean Hamilton had six carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Detrich Byrd had four carries for 14 yards and a score.
San Augustine has yet to play a game this season as their season opener against the West Sabine Tigers was also canceled. The teams will not make up the non-district contest.
The Wildcats are slated to hit the road Friday to go head-to-head with Shelbyville, while the Wolves are scheduled travel to Elkhart.