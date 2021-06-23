Lindale’s success in athletics, academics, band and more during the 2020-21 school year has resulted in a fifth-place finish in Class 4A in the UIL’s Lone Star Cup.
Points are awarded for team tennis, cross country, marching band, volleyball, Robotics BEST, football, congress, spirit, swimming and diving, wrestling, Mariachi, film, basketball, Robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, theatrical design, track and field, golf, tennis, softball and baseball.
District championships and state championship appearances are worth four points each in team sports. Playoff victories are worth two points apiece. The top five finishing teams at the state championships in individual sports all are awarded points, with 10 points going to the first-place finisher.
Some of the notable achievements for Lindale High School this year were winning state titles in UIL academics and UIL military marching band, along with reaching the Class 4A state championship game in football. The Eagles also collected multiple district titles and playoff victories in multiple sports throughout the school year.
Lindale finished with 81 points in the UIL Lone Star Cup standings. Argyle (148 points) won the Class 4A crown. The rest of the top 10 in Class 4A were Canyon (108.5), Boerne (94), Melissa (85), Corpus Christi Calallen (73), Midlothian Heritage (73), Salado (72.67), China Spring (67) and Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway (67).
Carthage placed 15th in Class 4A with 58 points, and Bullard and Gilmer tied for 24th with 48 points.
In Class 3A, Atlanta was 11th with 49 points. Malakoff and Rains tied with Columbus, East Bernard and Lexington with 42 points. Tatum was 21st with 41 points. Mineola was 22nd with 39.67 points. White Oak tied for 23rd with Vanderbilt Industrial and Canadian with 39 points. Winning in Class 3A was Brock with 90 points. The rest of the top 10 was Holliday, Corpus Christi London, Shallowater, Lorena, Lago Vista, Gunter, Tuscola Jim Ned, Bushland and Whitesboro.
Martin’s Mill was sixth in Class 2A with 53 points. Beckville and Union Grove tied with Rivercrest, Italy, Jewett Leon, Schulenburg and Wink for 23rd with 34 points.
Winning in Class 2A was Shiner with 71 points. Mason also had 71 points, but Shiner won the tiebreaker with two state titles to just one state title for Mason. Rounding out the top 10 was Crawford, Panhandle, Normangee, Lindsay, Lipan, Thrall and Christoval.
Neches was fifth in Class 1A with 52 points. Nazareth took the top spot in Class 1A with 67 points. The rest of the top 10 was D’Hanis, Dodd City, Rankin, Sterling City, Abbott, Blum, Cumby Miller Grover and Slidell.
Winning in Class 6A was The Woodlands with 111 points. The rest of the top 10 was Southlake Carroll, Austin Westlake, Lewisville Flower Mound, Arlington Martin, Katy Seven Lakes, Allen, Deer Park, Katy Tompkins, Lake Travis and San Antonio Reagan.
Winning in Class 5A was Highland Park with 111 points. The rest of the top 10 was Friendswood, Grapevine, Amarillo, Cedar Park, Lucas Lovejoy, Dripping Springs, Frisco Wakeland, Aledo and Boerne Champion.