As Elysian Fields enters tonight’s game on the road against Harleton in a battle of Harrison County, the Yellow Jackets have a game plan to run the ball offensively, and to stop the run defensively. Like many things though, that’s easier said than done.
“Man, we’ve got to be able to stop the run,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “I know that sounds cliché and redundant but their ammo is shortening the game and limiting you to as few offensive snaps as they can. We don’t need to get into that type of tempo with them. We need to get some three-and-outs and when we get our opportunity on offense, we need to take advantage of it early and try to make it an Elysian Fields style game rather than a Harleton style game.
“This is the second straight undefeated team we play and Harleton has a way of making everybody look mediocre so there’s credence to their style and the fact they’re really good up front on both sides,” Ford added. “They’re a really good football team and they’re not under our radar. They’re on our radar and they’ve got our full attention.”
The Wildcats currently hold an overall perfect 3-0 record so far and in order for EF to hand them their first loss, the Yellow Jackets will depend on senior left tackle Reed Parker and sophomore right tackle, Fred Hardeman to pave the way for the offense.
The two offensive linemen are fairly new to their positions. Parker has played the position since eighth grade. Hardeman switched to the offensive line last year as a freshman.
“They have two different kinds of stories,” Ford said. “Reed in eighth grade, wasn’t a starter on the offensive line. Through hard work, dedication and never missing a day and putting in the work in the offseason, he ended up being a varsity starter as a junior. I think that’s quite a testament. He follows the plan and doesn’t deviate. If anything, he does extra.
“Fred was a really good running back,” Ford continued. “For him to make the sacrifice from being a skilled player and getting the ball 15-20 times a game to being willing to go down and play offensive line for us last year, I think is a testament to him being a team player.
“The great thing for us football-wise is he’s our right tackle and he’s an athlete, and we can run screens. We’ve got receiver screens with every receiver that we’ve got because both those kids can get out into space and be effective. Their athleticism, one being an ex-receiver and the other an ex-running back allows us to do some things that we wouldn’t have been able to do if they didn’t have that athleticism.”
“I didn’t like it,” Hardeman recalls of switching to the line.
“You never would have known it,” Ford said. “He didn’t show it.”
Parker and Hardeman are part of an offensive line that has provided enough time for quarterback Ryan Wilkerson to throw for 720 yards and eight touchdowns. The linemen have opened up holes for four different running backs to combine for 918 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Getting your running backs all those stats that they get and the recognition on different websites and everything,” Parker said when asked what the best thing is about playing on the offensive line. “When your running backs get a lot of yards and your quarterback has time to throw it, it really means that we’re doing something right.”
The two have learned valuable life lessons through football. Hardeman said the one that sticks out the most to him is leadership.
“They definitely lead by example,” Ford said. “Reed’s not a talker at all and every once in a while, Fred will get going when someone gets him going but they lead by example and I think our offensive line in the fieldhouse is probably the most respected component of our football team by their peers and coaches.”
Hardeman has also learned a lot from Parker himself.
“My freshman year, I used to try to fight,” Hardeman offered. “He taught me to stay to myself and if they get to talking crap, just to walk away.”
Parker said he has learned from other teammates, past and present, guys like Jade Ashalintubbie and Justin Kitchen.
“I tried to watch them every day and just model the best I could after guys like Jade and even Justin too because he’s really good,” Parker said. “Pretty much everything I do, I’ve been watching people before me learning.”
It’s probably safe to say that Parker has already left an example for teammates to follow and remember after he’s graduated. In the meantime though, he’s still with the Yellow Jackets trying to help pave the way for an Elysian Fields victory.
Tonight’s game in Harleton is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m.