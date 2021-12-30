You know how there are certain songs that when you hear them, you just have to stop and listen? Well for me, that couldn’t be truer of John Madden. There’s just something about his voice, energy and excitement that’s so contagious and stirs up nostalgia and makes me want to listen to every word of his.
That’s why, the day after we learned of his passing, I popped in a DVD of the 1992-1993 NFC Championship game between Dallas and San Francisco, not just to see the Cowboys defeat the 49ers but to hear Madden call a game with Pat Summerall. It’s easy to forget just how good they were together.
Despite the fact that Madden’s passing came unexpectedly, it almost seems as though someone knew something seeing as he left us just three days after the (must see) All-Madden documentary aired.
There have been several tributes written since his passing Tuesday night and I can’t say it any better but I can give my own thoughts and one thing I keep thinking is how his passing really feels like we lost a family member. I never knew Madden personally but he was basically in our living room every Sunday, making the game even more entertaining and educating us on different aspects of the game we all love and nobody else can pull off the “booms” and “bangs” the way he did.
After his passing, I was in a conversation via text with a lifelong friend from childhood who wrote, “He was a good coach obviously but his impact on how everyone consumes the game is really hard to understate. He was so memeable (Brett Favre is Brett Favre) but the idea of the color commentator guy’s job being as an educator and that turning out to be something viewers craved as part of the experience is really owed to him.
“‘Boom! Tough Actin’ Tinactin!’” my friend added in a separate text. “I still don’t know what that stuff does but I’m absolutely convinced it works.”
There are so many fond moments of watching and hearing Madden call a game. I really wish they would bring back the Turducken along with the turnkey leg award for the Thanksgiving game. I’ll never forget when the whole Cowboys offensive line won.
One of my favorite memories of my life, not just with Madden, is seeing him in person in 2006 for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame where he made that legendary speech and talked about the busts talking to each other at night.
If I could listen to a conversation between any of the busts in that room, I’m pretty sure it would include that of John Madden.