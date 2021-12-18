Another football season is in the books for the Harleton Wildcats who finished the year at 4-7.
“Overall it was a success,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said. “We made the playoffs again in 3A. It was a very tough district that we were in. When you have Waskom, Elysian Fields and Hughes Springs in there, you’ve got battle your butt off just to get one of those four spots. We played a lot of young guys. We had 17 graduate off of last year. We had to replace nine starters on offense so we ended up playing with nine sophomores and freshman on varsity. To have to do all that and still be able to make the playoffs, that’s a successful year. Obviously our win-loss record didn’t turn out in our favor but at the end of the day, we did enough to play the playoffs. Obviously that’s not your ultimate goal because it sounds bad to say, ‘Well at least we made the playoffs,’ but we played a lot of young kids and got a lot of game experience.
“A general rule of thumb that’s been around since the beginning of football, coaches say, ‘For every sophomore you start, you’re going to lose a game,’ but we had nine sophomores and a freshman, so there’s 10 right there so by that, we should have lost 10 games but we did what we needed to do. A lot of those games were close. We were a play or two away from winning. We could’ve-should’ve-would’ve beat Elysian Fields. There were several games like that right there that were close but we had a lot of young kids get valuable experience. That’s a big jump. Our freshman went from junior high football to varsity football. That’s a big jump and when you’ve got nine sophomores and a freshman out there, it’s not like, ‘OK, we’ve got this one sophomore, we can kind of hide him a little bit and do stuff to help him out.’ When you’ve got nine sophomores and a freshman, you can’t hide any of them. They’ve got to go out there, put their big-boy pants on and play.”
Despite having a young team, Little said the seniors class meant a lot to the team.
“It was a good group of guys,” he said. “I’ve been here three years so these guys were sophomores when I got here and most all of them were on varsity as sophomores so they’ve had three years of varsity experience, three years in the playoffs. They were battle-tested guys because they played a lot of games in the last three years and they provided good solid leadership for us.”
All in all, Little is excited about the future of his program, especially after his younger players gained experience to help prepare the Wildcats to compete in a 2A district.
“That’s one of the things we coaches talked about was we were going to play these young guys and we knew we were going to take some lumps this year but we knew it was going to make us better in the future,” he offered. “We had a feeling we were going to go back down to 2A so we said, ‘We’re going to play 3A with these young guys, hopefully go down to 2A next year and we should be better for it.”
However, Little said he has warned his team not to think 2A will be easy by any means.
“It should help us because you go from playing Waskom and EF and Hughes Springs and Newton and the other guys you’ve played,” he said. “Now, what I told the guys when the numbers came out was, ‘The worst thing you can do is sit there and think because we’re going to 2A that it’s going to be easy. You’ve still got to play Beckville. You’ve still got to play Timpson. You’ve still got to play Joaquin, Garrison. There are some solid 2A teams out there but it’s going to be a lot better for us.”