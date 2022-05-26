Harleton High School played its final year in sports before going back down to 2A. Considering that and the youth of the teams, Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little considers the 2021-2022 school year a successful one.
“We had a good year. Football made the playoffs again. Boys and girls basketball both did well. Being in 3A was really hard for us. Our girls basketball team was very young. So they struggled a little bit. She (girls head basketball coach Shanna Johnson) graduated, I think four of her five starters from last year’s team. So that’s a big hit for girls basketball. Boys basketball, we did well. We were competitive. I think we finished one game out of the playoffs but we got hit hard with COVID there for a little while. We lost some players and we lost our coach for a couple games. That kind of hurt our boys but they did well. They were both competitive.”
That led to the spring sports where the Little said the Wildcats continued to do be successful.
“Baseball did well and made the playoffs,” he siad. “Softball did well – same thing, I think we finished one spot out of the playoffs in softball but again, we were young. I think he had four freshman that started on the softball team. So again, we’re very young there.
“Track did well,” Little continued. “We were very competitive again in track but we were in a very brutal track district with who we were competing against and we were very young in track. We did not have a single senior in track this year. We were young everywhere. We were young in football. We had nine sophomores and a freshman on varsity this year for football.”
Little said youth of the teams became somewhat of a theme for Harleton.
“So the theme this year was kind of being young,” he said. “We were young in all our sports but it was a successful year. We’re excited about the things we’ve accomplished here. We’re ready to get to the summer and get working. We’re obviously excited about getting to 2A and seeing what we can do there.”
Being young, however, has its advantages, especially when looking to the future.
“Especially for football,” Little said. “Those guys got experience but also we’ve been in 3A the last two years, so a lot of those guys are battle tested because we’ve been playing some pretty tough teams. So hopefully they’ve got some good game experience and battle tested from playing those tough teams.”