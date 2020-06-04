Kyle Little said he considers his first year as Harleton’s athletic director and head football coach a successful but “bizarre” one as the spring sports were shut down due to COVID-19.
“We started off really well,” Little recalls. “Football was good. It was very unexpected for us to come out and do what we did in football. So we started off really great with a lot of positive things there.
“We got into basketball and powerlifting and offseason. We had a really good offseason, got a lot stronger.
“We showed a lot of improvement in basketball. Girls basketball went to the playoffs, so we were doing a lot of things well. Then we got into the spring and track was doing well. We scored pretty well at a couple track meets and we had a lot of good things going for us in track.
“Softball was doing really well. Baseball was ranked No. 8 in the state and then we shut down. It was going to be a really good year.”
Little had high hopes for deep runs and state appearances.
“We had three girls who went to state last year in track and all three of them were back,” he added. “Katelynn Smith had gone to state in the triple jump. She jumped better at her first track meet (this year) than she jumped last year, all year long. So she was set to possibly make another run at state and the other two girls who made it to state were doing well so we were set up be really good there.
“Boys track was doing well. We had three girls who qualified for state in powerlifting and they didn’t get to go. We went into the fourth round last year in softball and had the whole team back. We were set to make a run. Not anybody can sit here and say we were going to win state, but we had a legitimate shot to make a run for it.
“Like I said, we made it four rounds deep and the whole team came back. Like I said, baseball was ranked No. 8 in the state and had a chance to make a pretty deep run.
“Overall it was great and we had a lot of fun,” Little continued. “I just wish we could have finished it off and see what we could do.”
Harleton’s athletic director is optimistic when it comes to the future of the Wildcats and Ladycats athletics.
“Our junior high teams did well in all the sports,” he said. “We’ve got guys coming. It’s going to be fun around here for a while but we can’t get back what we lost this year.”