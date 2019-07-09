There’s a reason everybody says football is king in Texas and in 51 days, small towns will shut down and stadiums will be packed with fans watching their favorite teams kick off the 2019 season under the lights. Until then, fans across Texas have flocked to the stores to grab this year’s edition of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
The annual magazine previews the season for more than, 1,400 high school football teams, one of which is the Harleton Wildcats under the direction of new athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little.
“It’ll be a tough process getting things turned around, but Little says the Wildcats are young and hungry,” the magazine reads of the Wildcats.
The publication predicts the Wildcats to finish in the basement at No. 7 of District 11-2A Division I with Garrison, Tenaha, Joaquin and Timpson finishing in the top four spots. Little said his team’s not motivated by predictions.
“If you’re motivated by rankings, you’re way off,” Little said. “We’re showing up to work and it doesn’t matter where you’re picked. It’s where you finish. I haven’t even gotten the magazine or looked at it. It has no bearing to what we’re doing up here. I understand what they do with it and I know they do a good job with it and all that but I pay no attention to any of that stuff.”
Little added his team has been working hard over the course of the summer.
“Everybody’s good,” he said. “Obviously, it’s summer but the kids are showing up and working and obviously we’ve had no injuries or anything like that. So we’re healthy. We’re getting faster and stronger and the kids are putting in good work. All of that is going in the right direction.”