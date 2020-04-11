To say high school coaches are limited right now due to the coronavirus would be an understatement but like most athletic directors and coaches, Harleton AD Kyle Little is making the most of what he can with technology.
“With the coaches, we had a Zoom meeting the other day,” Little said. “We text back-and-forth every day or every couple of days. With the kids, we call the kids. The strength and conditioning coach set up a Google Classroom and he’s sharing workouts there.
“We have our athletic Facebook page so we share information on that. I’ve got a bunch of the kids’ numbers and I have a big group text where I text them at least once a week or so and so do they other coaches.
“We have Remind 101, so we’ll send something out every now and then on Remind. I talked to a parent the other day and I’d like to have a meeting and talk about stuff but obviously that’s illegal because you can’t have more than 10 people in a room so you can’t even sit down and have a meeting to keep them informed.
“All you can do is call or text. This is definitely different.”
Little added it’s heartbreaking for the students to have their season cut short.
“That’s tough,” Little said. “There’s never been anything like this. We had a kid who hurt his shoulder and he’s got to have surgery on his shoulder, and he was devastated about missing his senior season but now everything is taken away. It’s not just sports but graduation and prom. Then you’ve got the Ag kids who’ve been building trailers or whatever and had cows, heifers, steer, goats, lambs and all that stuff, and they don’t get to show, so it’s messed up a lot of things for a lot of people.
“Then you look at even the underclassmen. This is the time when colleges are going out and recruiting and the colleges can’t go out on the road to recruit. You’ve got some juniors who aren’t be recruited right now because colleges can’t get out and see them.”
Little is holding out hope of a chance to finish the spring sports.
“The UIL keeps saying they’re going to try to hold out and do it,” he said. “I saw something, I don’t know that it was official, but even if they had to go into June or something like that, they would try to finish all the seasons. I’m just holding out hope. It may be a slim chance but at least right now we at least still have hope that we can get back and finish some of that stuff.
“I know people have argued both sides of it, like, ‘If we come back, then we’re going to have to take a couple weeks to get into shape,’ but I’d rather go out there and at least try then just give up and say we’re not going to do anything,” Little concluded.