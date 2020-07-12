Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little and his Wildcats were picked to finish fourth place in their new district, 11-3A DII behind Hughes Springs, Waskom and Elysian Fields by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
“It is what it is,” Little said regarding the prediction. “I guess that’s where the smart money would be. We’re moving up a classification and those other threes have a lot coming back. They’re historically really good programs.”
Little said the publication does a good job covering all the schools across the Lone Star State year in and year out but he’s more concerned with how it plays out on the field rather than on paper.
“The good thing is rankings don’t matter for high school football,” he added. “It’s not like college where you have to be ranked to get into a bowl game or something like that. In high school, it’s all settled on the field. They can pick us first, pick us last, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to settle it on the field. Last year, we were picked dead last in our district and we won the district so we’re you’re picked in the preseason really doesn’t matter.”
Using predictions as a way of motivating his players isn’t something Little does much.
I don’t even concern myself with that,” he said. “I’ve never mentioned it to the kids. I think we were picked to lose almost every game we played last year. Even when we were winning, we were playing those games and we were picked to lose but I never even mentioned it to the kids. We just show up, go to work and do what we do. We don’t worry about predictions, don’t worry about projections, we don’t worry about any of that stuff.
“One of the things I always tell the kids is it’s a 1-0 mentality. We’re always looking to be 1-0 at the end of the game Friday night and that’s all we’re worried about.”