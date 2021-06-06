The past 14 months or so have been tough times for most people to say the least and for the Harleton High School, the 2020-2021 school year wasn’t easy but athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said his Wildcats didn’t let the tough times get them down.
“Really just the fact that we got through this year,” Little said when asked what he’s most proud of from this past school year. “When you look back on when we started, we didn’t know what we were going to get in. Some of the coaches and I were talking just a few minutes ago – our first game against White Oak gets canceled. It was a Wednesday and White Oak called me to tell me they’re not going to play and they’re cancelling school for two weeks or whatever. That’s when I started having doubts about how we were going to get the season in. We didn’t even get the first game in so for us to get through the season, get through basketball and get through everything and overcome everything was amazing.”
Little added there were several sports moments that stand out in his mind.
“Football made the playoffs,” Little offered. “Girls basketball made the playoffs. Baseball made the playoffs. Softball was right there until the end. We had a lot of accomplishments and had to overcome a lot of obstacles and obviously moving up to 3A, that was a tough deal. We were battling a lot of obstacles all year long but our kids are resilient. They were just, ‘Alright let’s go.’ Whatever was put on them, they took it in strides and went out and performed.”
The coach added he’s looking forward to what the 2021-2022 school year has to offer and hopes things will be closer to normal.
“I’m excited. We’ve got a lot of good kids coming up and we’ve had good numbers out for our summer workouts. The kids seem really energized. They’re focused. They’re bought in and they’re working hard. I’m excited. It’s going to be tough this year in 3A. The district we’re in is not an easy district. We’ve got tough teams to play but I really like the attitude of our kids right now. I think we’ve got a really good group. We’re going to be young and normally that’s a bad thing when you’re playing a bunch of sophomores but these kids I’ve got coming up are going to be a really good group for us. They’re paying attention. They’re hungry. They’re eager to learn and they’re working their tails off.”