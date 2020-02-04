Every two years, the UIL realigns its athletic districts across the state of Texas as some schools drop to smaller classification while others jump up and some stay. Harleton High School was one of the schools to jump up a classification and will be in District 11 Class 3A Division II along with fellow Harrison County schools Waskom and Elysian Fields. The district also includes New Diana, Hughes Springs, Ore City and Queen City.
“This is kind of what the old district used to be, getting New Diana, Ore City, Waskom, EF, all those guys back together,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said.
Little said his team welcomes the challenge and the experience from last year will have helped prepare his Wildcats for this season.
“That’s no big deal to us,” Little said. “It ought to be fine considering the district we just came out of, they couldn’t have done anything worse to us. We played Garrison, Tenaha, Joaquin, Timpson, all those guys.
“It’s one of those deals where we’re going to line up and play,” Little continued. “We’re not scared. We played four teams ranked in the top 10 of the state last year. I know it’s 2A Division I but it’s four teams ranked in the top 10 of the state, so we’ll line up and play. It doesn’t really matter. That’s the way our kids are. They’re going to work. We’re going to line up and play. Whoever is out there, that’s who we’re playing.”