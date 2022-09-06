Three East Texas teams — Longview in Class 5A Division I, Carthage in Class 4A Division II and Timpson in Class 2A Division II — remain atop the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine/TexasFootball.com’s high school football rankings after Week 2.
The Lobos (2-0) scored another big win, a 48-11 victory over rival Marshall on Friday in Longview.
Longview will try for a 3-0 start when the Lobos travel to Tyler to face Tyler Legacy (1-1) on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is 7 p.m.
The Lobos have won 17 consecutive games against the Red Raiders and lead the series, 46-14-2. In 2003 when the teams played twice, the Red Raiders won the first game that year, 18-14. Longview is a 17-point favorite according to TexasFootball.com
Longview’s District 7-5A Division I mate, Lancaster (2-0), is No. 8 after a 21-3 win over Dallas South Oak Cliff.
Carthage stayed at No. 1 after a 51-12 victory over Pittsburg. The Bulldogs (2-0) are scheduled to host San Antonio Cornerstone (0-2) on Friday. Carthage is a 12-point favorite.
Gilmer (2-0) is right after Carthage at No. 2. The Buckeyes defeated Kilgore, 40-26. Gilmer is scheduled to play host to Paris (0-2) on Friday. The Buckeyes are 24-point favorites.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) is No. 6, dropping from fifth after a 34-7 loss to Shreveport (Louisiana) Byrd). The Hawks are hosting Midland Christian on Friday as 2-point underdogs.
Timpson (2-0) is No. 1 again in 2A Division I after a 52-29 win over Jefferson. The Bears travel to Daingerfield to face the No. 2 (Class 3A Division II) Tigers (2-0) on Friday. Daingerfield is a 10-point favorite. Daingerfield defeated Tatum, 48-35, in Week 2.
Other top teams include Austin Westlake (Class 6A), Argyle (5A, Division II), Stephenville (4A, Division I), Franklin (3A, Division I), Gunter (3A Division II), Albany (2A Division II), Westbrook (1A Six-Man Division I), Benjamin (1A Six-Man Division II), Dallas Parish Episcopal (11-Man Private Schools) and Conroe Covenant (Six-Man Private Schools).
In Class 5A Division II, Texas High is No. 7. The Tigers (1-1) moved up to No. 10 after a 48-23 victory over then-No. 7 Colleyville Heritage. The Texarkana school is slated to host Benton, Louisiana (1-1) on Friday.
After losses, Chapel Hill and Kilgore dropped out of the 4A Division I top 10.
Mount Vernon (2-0) moved up to No. 2 in 3A Division I after a 62-7 win over Gladewater. The Tigers are a 32-point favorite as they visit Omaha Paul Pewitt (0-1) on Friday. The Brahmas game with Waskom was canceled last week.
In a battle of 3A DI teams, Grandview stopped Malakoff, 21-17, last week. The Zebras (1-1) moved from No. 7 to No. 6 and the Tigers dropped from No. 4 to No. 7.
Malakoff (1-1) is scheduled to host Salado (2-0) on Friday. The Tigers are 2-point favorites. For the third straight week Grandview is on the road as the Zebras are 50-point favorites against Dallas Life Oak Cliff (0-2) on Friday.
In 3A DII, No. 5 Newton (1-1), No. 7 West Rusk (1-1) and De Kalb (1-0) join Daingerfield in the Top 10.
Newton dropped a 23-22 game to Woodville, falling from No. 3. The Eagles are slated to host Jasper (2-0) on Friday and are 11-point favorites.
West Rusk, fresh off a 55-7 win over Sabine, moved up from No. 8. The Raiders are hosting Mineola (1-1) on Friday as 17-point favorites.
De Kalb, after 44-12 win at Elysian Fields, will be on the road again, traveling to Jefferson (1-1) on Friday with the Bears an 18-point pick.
In 2A DII, Tenaha (2-0) is No. 9 once again after a 12-9 win over San Augustine and Carlisle (2-0) is No. 10 again after the Indians 66-47 win over Troup.
Tenaha visits Joaquin (1-1) on Saturday as 3-point choice and Carlisle visits Arp (0-2) on Friday as a 2-point favorite.
In Class 1A Six-Man Division II, Oakwood is No. 8 after a 55-6 win over Campbell. The Panthers (2-0) will visit Aquilla (2-0) on Friday as a 19-point favorite.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 47-14 1
2. Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Spring, 42-0 2
3. Southlake Carroll (2-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 38-7 3
4. Duncanville (2-0) W: Orlando (Fla.) Jones, 44-21 4
5. Katy (2-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 35-28 5
6. Denton Guyer (2-0) W: Aledo, 44-14 6
7. Spring Westfield (2-0) wW: Fort Bend Hightower, 52-29 8
8. Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 51-23 9
9. Arlington Martin (2-0) W: Cedar Hill, 44-6 11
10. Humble Atascocita (1-1) L: Katy, 35-28 10
11. Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 38-14 12
12. Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Lewisville, 31-17 14
13. Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-28 15
14. San Antonio Brennan (1-1) W: San Antonio Brandeis, 42-6 16
15. DeSoto (1-1) L: Baltimore (Md.) St Frances, 47-7 7
16. Alvin Shadow Creek (2-0) W: Le. City Clear Springs, 37-26 17
17. Prosper (2-0) W: Garland Sachse, 51-14 18
18. Dripping Springs (2-0) W: San Antonio Wagner, 37-7 19
19. Jersey Village (2-0) W: Houston Langham Creek, 35-30 20
20. Austin Vandegrift (1-1) W: Cedar Park, 45-0 21
21. Round Rock (2-0) W: San Antonio Reagan, 52-31 23
22. Temple (2-0) W: Willis, 34-20 25
23. Allen (1-1) W: Houston King, 49-14 NR
24. Klein Cain (2-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 42-0 NR
25. Waxahachie (2-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 50-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 13 Lake Travis, No. 22 Cypress Bridgeland, No. 24 Katy Paetow
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Longview (2-0) W: Marshall, 48-11 1
2. Frisco Lone Star (2-0) W: Burleson, 38-3 2
3. A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: UANL Monterrey (Mexico), 49-14 3
4. Mansfield Timberview (2-0) W: Ar. Sam Houston, 69-14 4
5. Amarillo Tascosa (2-0) W: Midland Legacy, 48-27 5
6. Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) W: Nederland, 42-21 6
7. Denton Ryan (0-1) Ccd: Bryant, (Ark.) 8
8. Lancaster (2-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 21-3 NR
9. College Station (1-1) W: Fort Worth Nolan, 52-7 10
10. Richmond Foster (2-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 50-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Smithson Valley, No. 9 Aledo
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Argyle (2-0) W: Lucas Lovejoy, 56-49 5
2. Wichita Falls Rider (2-0) W: Decatur, 30-24 6
3. Lucas Lovejoy (1-1) L: Argyle, 56-49 2
4. Liberty Hill (1-1) L: Hutto, 56-49 3
5. Fort Bend Marshall (1-1) L: Crosby, 27-21 (OT) 4
6. Grapevine (2-0) W: Azle, 58-14 8
7. Texarkana Texas (1-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 48-23 10
8. Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-2) L: Lancaster, 21-3 1
9. Colleyville Heritage (1-1) L: Texarkana Texas, 48-23 7
10. Austin LBJ (1-1) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 35-21 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 San Antonio Veterans Memorial
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 62-61 1
2. China Spring (2-0) W: Melissa, 42-41 2
3. Celina (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 65-3 3
4. Corpus Christi Calallen (2-0) W: Estado de Mexico AC, 41-6 5
5. Boerne (2-0) W: Pleasanton, 41-7 6
6. Anna (2-0) W: Aubrey, 39-34 9
7. Navasota (2-0) W: Madisonville, 27-21 NR
8. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (1-1) L: West Orange-Stark, 38-32 7
9. Waco La Vega (1-1) L: Waco Connally, 35-34 4
10. Dumas (1-1) W: Lubbock Estacado, 34-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Tyler Chapel Hill, No. 10 Kilgore
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Carthage (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 69-0 1
2. Gilmer (2-0) W: Kilgore, 40-26 2
3. Wichita Falls Hirschi (2-0) W: Brock, 37-30 3
4. West Orange-Stark (2-0) W: Little Cypress-Mau., 38-32 4
5. Cuero (2-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 46-13 6
6. Texarkana Plea. Grove (1-1) L: Shreveport (La.) Byrd, 34-7 5
7. Wimberley (2-0) W: San Antonio Pieper, 35-0 7
8. Glen Rose (2-0) W: Gatesville, 49-14 8
9. Silsbee (2-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 48-14 9
10. Bellville (2-0) W: Stafford, 55-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Franklin (2-0) W: Mexia, 77-13 1
2. Mount Vernon (2-0) W: Gladewater, 62-7 3
3. Brock (0-2) L: Wichita Falls Hirschi, 37-30 2
4. Lorena (1-1) W: West, 21-15 5
5. Columbus (2-0) W: La Grange, 44-7 6
6. Grandview (1-1) W: Malakoff, 21-17 7
7. Malakoff (1-1) L: Grandview, 21-17 4
8. Edna (2-0) W: Bay City, 27-21 8
9. Shallowater (2-0) W: Seminole, 40-27 10
10. Bushland (2-0) W: Canadian, 47-21 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 West
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Gunter (1-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 67-6 1
2. Daingerfield (2-0) W: Tatum, 48-35 4
3. Holliday (2-0) W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 41-19 5
4. Canadian (1-1) L: Bushland, 47-21 2
5. Newton (1-1) L: Woodville, 23-22 3
6. Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 41-0 6
7. New London West Rusk (1-1) W: Sabine, 55-7 8
8. DeKalb (1-0) W: Elysian Fields, 44-12 9
9. New Waverly (2-0) W: Teague, 29-14 NR
10. Idalou (2-0) W: New Deal, 14-9 10
Dropped out: No. 7 Childress
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Timpson (2-0) W: Jefferson, 52-29 1
2. Hawley (2-0) W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 33-0 5
3. Crawford (2-0) W: Centerville, 21-6 4
4. Shiner (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 47-0 3
5. Coleman (2-0) W: Ballinger, 48-0 6
6. Cisco (2-0) W: Wall, 18-14 7
7. Refugio (1-1) W: Corpus Christi London, 39-6 8
8. Stratford (2-0) W: Sunray, 41-21 9
9. Centerville (1-1) L: Crawford, 21-6 4
10. Tolar (2-0) W: Early, 51-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Marlin
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 55-14 1
2. Mart (2-0) W: Marlin, 41-6 3
3. Burton (2-0) W: Hearne, 7-0 5
4. Wellington (1-1) L: Lubbock Christian, 28-24 4
5. Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 51-38 6
6. Muenster (0-2) L: Paradise 34-13 2
7. Windthorst (0-1) Bye 7
8. Chilton (2-0) W: Italy 28-27 8
9. Tenaha (2-0) W: San Augustine, 12-6 9
10. Price Carlisle (2-0) W: Harleton, 31-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Westbrook (2-0) W: Jonesboro, 30-14 1
2. Abbott (2-0) W: Fort Worth Covenant Classical, 62-8 2
3. May (2-0) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 77-46 3
4. Garden City (2-0) W: Menard, 54-8 5
5. Rankin (2-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 58-8 6
6. Gail Borden County (2-0) W: Meadow, 62-14 7
7. Jonesboro (1-1) L: Westbrook, 30-14 4
8. Happy (1-1) W: Follett, 64-14 8
9. Mertzon Irion County (2-0) W: Spur, 83-36 9
10. Turkey Valley (1-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 46-13 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (2-0) W: Wildorado, 74-0 1
2. Richland Springs (2-0) W: Austin Royals, 50-0 3
3. Balmorhea (1-1) W: Van Horn, 50-48 2
4. Jayton (1-1) W: Lamesa Klondike, 48-42 4
5. Whitharral (2-0) W: Kress, 60-38 5
6. Cherokee (2-0) W: Bowie Gold-burg, 65-19 7
7. Oakwood (2-0) W: Campbell, 55-6 8
8. Lamesa Klondike (1-1) L: Jayton, 48-42 6
9. Loraine (2-0) W: Crowell, 56-8 9
10. Oglesby (2-0) W: Walnut Springs, 46-0 10
Dropped out: None
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-0) W: Bellaire Episcopal, 24-17 1
2. Dallas Christian (2-0) W: Fort Bend Christian, 32-28 4
3. Austin Regents (2-0) W: Midland Christian, 31-14 NR
4. Fort Bend Christian (1-1) L: Dallas Christian, 32-28 3
5. Houston St. Thomas (2-0) W: Lumberton, 42-24 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Midland Christian, No. 5 Houston Second Baptist
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 2 LW
1. Conroe Covenant (2-0) W: Giddings State School, 62-0 2
2. Austin Veritas (2-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 56-52 5
3. Pasadena First Baptist (2-0) W: Houston Emery-Weiner, 54-6 NR
4. Fort Worth Covenant Classical (1-1) L: Abbott, 62-8 1
5. Plano Coram Deo (2-0) W: Waco Live Oak, 34-30 NR
Dropped out: No. 3 Waco Live Oak, No. 4 Houston Emery-Weiner