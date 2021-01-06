Marshall’s boys basketball team showed some good things in the second half of Tuesday night’s game when it hosted Longview Tuesday night but by that time, the Mavericks had dug themselves a hole too deep to get out of as they lost to the Lobos in a 75-56 final.
Prior to the game, Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson told his team not to be intimidated by the “L” on the Lobos uniforms.
“I don’t think it’s the ‘L,’ I think we’re just intimidated by everyone,” Carson said. “We walk out there feeling a second-class citizen from the very beginning and I have no idea why. After we dig a big hole, then it’s safe to play hard. We’ve been down by 20 in every game we’ve played I think. We’ve been down by 20 and won by 15. We’ve been down by 20 and lost by one. We showed what we can do in the second half but we made sure we were so far behind that we don’t have to make plays at the end of the game to try to win.
“If I was in the stands, I would say it looks like these guys never practice,” Carson continued. “We had a perfect game plan. We worked on it endlessly. We could execute it this morning flawlessly and as soon as the ballgames started, one of the things we said was, ‘We cannot turn the ball over.’ Our first possession, we turn the ball over. We said ‘We’ve got to locate the three-point shooter.’ We did not locate their three-point shooter. It’s like we’re speaking in a foreign tongue.”
Jayson Tuck led the Mavericks in scoring with 22 points. James Thomas was next in line with 18. A’Derrian Brooks, Kenneth Calloway and Giko McCoy each tossed in four points while David Haggerty had three points and Jacorey Smith finished with one.
Caed Liebengood had 21 points to lead Longview in scoring. Jalen Hale scored 16 and Marco Washington finished the night with nine. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson dropped in eight points and Tyree Hale had six. Tre Nelson, Daze Wallace and Riley Elswick each scored three points.
Liebengood scored the first points of the game from beyond the arc and Jackson-Jamerson tacked on a two to give Longview an early 5-0 lead. Marshall got on the scoreboard on the next possession when Tuck dished it off to Thomas for the assist. Moments later, Jackson-Jamerson threw up a floater that gave the Lobos a 9-3 lead. McCoy added a bucket from in the paint but that was followed by six straight points to force Marshall to call timeout trailing 15-5 with 2:24 left in the first quarter. After the timeout, Jalen Hale’s and-one spread Longview’s lead to 18-5. Thomas came away with another two before Elswick drained a three to give the Lobos a 21-7 lead after one quarter.
Each team went 2-for-2 from the foul line to start the second quarter. Liebengood scored five straight points before Washington added a three, spreading Longview’s lead to 31-9. The Lobos continued to pour it on. Liedengood scooped up a loose ball and took it to the other end of the court where he threw down a dunk moments before Jackson-Jamerson added a field goal to give Longview a 37-11 lead that eventually turned into a halftime lead of 45-20.
A’Derrian Brooks dished it off to Thomas for the assist to score the first points of the second half. That was followed by buckets from Liebengood and Jalen Hale. Tuck went 1-for-2 from the line. After an and-one from Washington, Marshall scored eight straight points and forced the Lobos to call time with 3:24 remaining. Marshall trailed 52-31. After the timeout, Jackson-Jamerson rebounded a issed shot and put it back up for two. Haynes then drained a three from the corner to make the score 58-31. Thomas scored two points from the free-throw line and another two from the floor. Haggerty scored the final two points of the third quarter, making the score 60-38.
Haggerty then went 1-for-2 from the line to score the first point of the fourth quarter. Tuck tossed in a pair of buckets, one of which turned into a three-point play. He then returned to the line where he went 2-for-2 to score Marshall’s ninth straight point. That run came to an end when Liebengood drained a three. A layup from Jalen Hale put Longview back up by over 20 points before Tuck made both foul shots on his next trip to the line. Wallace added to Longview’s lead before Tuck scored the final points of the game, making the final score 75-56.
The Mavericks will return to action Friday when they travel to Mount Pleasant. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. The Lobos are slated to play host to the Pine Tree Pirates.