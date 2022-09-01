We’re closing in on the matchup that we’ve all waited a year to watch. That, of course, is longtime rivals Longview and Marshall squaring off on the gridiron for the 112th time on Friday night.
The series began in 1909 when the two East Texas towns 23 miles apart on U.S. Highway 80 started scheduling a near-annual matchup between their local high school football teams.
Longview leads the series 64-42-5.
I had heard many great things about the Longview/Marshall rivalry for as long as I’ve been a Texas high school football fan, but I didn’t have my first taste of the series until last season.
You’ll be happy to hear that it was as good as advertised. Fans arrived early and packed the stands at Longview’s Lobo Stadium, and they cheered on the teams’ competitiveness during the Lobos’ 14-0 victory. It’s why my expectations are even higher for this year’s game.
To start, both teams are aiming high this fall because they both found success in the 2021 UIL postseason. Longview advanced to last fall’s Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal, while Marshall earned a Class 5A Division II Region III area round finish.
The 2022 squads are also off and running after impressive season-opening wins last week. Their annual matchup will feature a pair of 1-0 teams for the first time since the 2018 campaign. The Lobos used a strong second half to pull off a 36-10 road win against McKinney Boyd in the THSCA Kickoff Classic at McKinney ISD Stadium, while the Mavericks dominated rival Tyler 40-29 at Maverick Stadium for their first series win since 1998.
And you can’t ignore the intriguing coaching matchup in this year’s battle.
On one hand, you have the familiar sideline figure in Longview athletic director and head football John King. He has earned a 198-43 head coaching record with the Lobos, and also led his program to the 2018 Class 6A Division II state championship.
King will play a part in his 23rd consecutive Longview/Marshall football game on Friday. He served as an assistant coach under former Longview head football coach Pat Collins during the 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 meetings, and eventually replaced him in the role when he took over the program before the 2004 season.
“It’s good for high school football,” King said of the rivalry. “It’s going on 112 games. That’s pretty special. There’s respect between the two teams [and] there have been some really good games during that time. You throw the records out the window, and you get the other team’s best shot.”
His familiarity and experience with the rivalry has resulted in a lot of series success. The Lobos are an impressive 20-2 against the Mavericks since the new millennium, and 17-1 during his time as head coach.
On the other sideline, you have a new face in Marshall first-year athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez. He has enjoyed similar success as King, but he’s done it at multiple stops. He holds a 194-93 head coaching mark between his time in Cuero, Copperas Cove, Ennis, Kirbyville and West Sabine, and also led Ennis to the 2014 Class 5A Division II state title.
Longview has clearly had the upper hand in the rivalry as of late, and is gunning for its seventh straight win in the rivalry. But, don’t sleep on Marshall, who will play for its first series victory since 2015.
Regardless of what happens after the 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Longview’s Lobo Stadium on Friday, it is evident that there’s still enough support and passion between the high schools’ coaches, players, fans, alumni, student bodies and towns to continue to add annual chapters to one of Texas high school football’s best traditions in the coming decades.
It’s also important to have some stability in a changing world, and the Longview/Marshall rivalry always seems to provide that.