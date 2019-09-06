LONGVIEW – The 109th meeting between Marshall and Longview was anything but friendly to the Mavericks who suffered their second straight loss of the year in a 53-0 loss to the Lobos.
Longview extended its winning streak to 18 games going back to last year. Longview now holds a record of 2-0 while the Mavericks are 0-2 on the year.
Marshall finished the night with 98 yards of total offense, with 56 coming through the air and 42 on the ground. Brent Burris went 4-of-9 for 56 yards and one interception. Dominique Williams led the ground attack with 29 yards on 11 carries.
Longview rushed for 252 yards and passed for 211 for a total of 463 yards of offense. Haynes King led the Lobos in passing by going 11-of-17 for 208 yards and one touchdown. Kaden Meredith had 12 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Jaharious Jones had eight carries for 60 yards for one touchdown.
Xavier Jimmerson rushed for 57 yards and a score on five carries. Jayden Williams had two carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. Kyans Moore had five catches for 129 yards. Jhailon Braden caught two pass for 27 yards and one touchdown.
Both teams went scoreless in the first quarter. The Lobos drew first blood when Meredith went the distance from 23 yards. Antonio Onofre tacked on the extra point to give Longview a 7-0 lead with 11:12 left in the second quarter.
The Mavericks offense continued to drain the clock but was unable to find the end zone. The Lobos crossed the goal line for the second time of the night when Jayden Williams scored on a 17-yard run. That gave the Lobos a 14-0 lead with 1:08 left in the first half.
The Lobos got the ball back before King connected with Kaden Kearby for a 20-yard gain with less than two seconds remaining. That set up a 45-yard field goal from Onofre to give Longview a 17-0 lead heading into halftime.
The Lobos got the ball to start the second half. A pass from King to Braden set up a one-yard touchdown run from Meredith. That put Longview up 24-0 with 8:11 left in the third quarter.
A high snap over the quarterback’s head forced a safety. The Mavs kicked off to the Lobos after the safety as Meredith went the distance from 79 yards out on the kickoff return for the score. That gave Longview a 33-0 lead with 6:55 left in the third quarter.
Longview added to its lead when King faked the handoff and found a wide open Braden for the touchdown. That spread the Lobos’ lead to 40-0 with five seconds left in the third quarter.
The Lobos continued to pour it on. A 10-yard touchdown run from Jimmerson extended their lead to 47-0 with 10:40 left in the game.
The final touchdown of the game came on a two-yard run from Jones, making the final score 53-0.
Marshall will return to action Friday when it travels to Carthage to take on the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. The Lobos are slated to go head-to-head with the John Tyler Lions Thursday at 7 p.m.